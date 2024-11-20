Again, Dayo Amusa has shared an adorable picture of her newborn with her online fans, and they can't stop gushing

The actress had welcomed her first child in the USA a couple of days ago to the joy of many, who celebrated with her

The actress and singer's new post of her son has sparked joy and brought smiles to the faces of internet users

Dayo Amusa is a new mum, constantly dotting on her son every chance. The singer and Yoruba actress made headlines after the birth of her son, and she is back on the trends table.

In a new post, the movie star shared a beautiful picture of her son wearing a blue overall paired with a tiny blue cap.

Dayo Amusa posts pictures of her newborn online. Credit: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

There was also a cute little sign that read;

"Hello World!" Mom and ad, I listened to you for 9 months, finally I can see you".

See the post here:

Dayo started acting in 2002 and debuted as a producer in 2006. The actress is known for her versatility, as she has starred in Yoruba and English-language Nollywood films.

Amusa also delved into music and released some songs, including ‘This Year’, ‘Blow Your Mind’, and ‘Omo Daddy’ featuring Pasuma.

Fans celebrate Dayo Amusa's son

Read some reactions below:

@mo_bimpe:

"Hi handsome 😍."

@laidebakare:

"Awwwww so cute 😍."

@official_lakeside012:

"Alhamdulilahi My Woman😘😘🥂."

@ccoker84:

"Wow, u are blessed. Ur son is blessed our whole family is blessed, so happy for you, Dayo."

@gmpijebugarri:

"Hi cutie 🥰, I received a blessing like this loruko Jesu."

@mydemartins:

"Awwwww such a cutie 😘😘."

@zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Oh my cuteness 😍😍😍. God bless your existence in Jesus name 🙏"

@akanbiwale:

"Our baby we are very happy to see you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️we don sabi you , you self go sabi us inshallah."

Dayo Amusa slams Femi Adebayo, wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Dayo Amusa shared an update about the police inviting Femi Adebayo for questioning for promoting LGBTQ in the country.

Following their online exchange, the Nollywood actress also sent a message to Femi Adebayo's wife, Aladuke.

Dayo Amusa, who stood her ground against Bobrisky's award, shared how Adebayo had contacted her to drop another video as damage control.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng