Dayo Amusa is now allegedly the latest mother in Nollywood as news about her birthing her baby was announced

In the post by Seun Oloketoye, he said that the actress had her first baby in the US and her fans and colleagues also congratulated her

The latest mother also shared a post on her Insta story to suggests that a good deed had happened to her and she thanked God

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has allegedly welcomed the patter of tiny feet in her household.

The good news was shared by media entrepreneur, Seun Oloketuye, in a post on Instagram.

Good news about Dayo Amusa trends. Photo credit @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

According to him, the actress who once complained about domestic violence had her baby in the United States.

However, he didn't give any other details about the good news, but he tagged the movie star's handle in his post and congratulated her.

Dayo Amusa thanks God

Checks by Legit.ng on the thespian's Instagram page showed that she was also rejoicing about what God had done in her life.

On her Insta story, the actress, who was once called barren was playing Yinka Alaseyori's song, 'Aye Ope yo', there is a reason to be thankful.

Though she didn't accompany the post with any message, fans speculated that she must be thanking God for her baby.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to the good news

Reactions have trailed the good news shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrs_mashified:

"Waooooohhh, Alhamdulilah. To think someone called her “Barren” the other and her reply was o n ba mi raaan Olorun leti. See God o."

@husseinahcollections:

"Alhamdulilah."

@jadyscuteclothing:

"Wao awesome to God be all the glory congratulations."

@zeefum00:

"A genuinely happy about this particular news, olorun awo."

@big_keji09:

"I’m genuinely happy about this. Congratulations to her. To think someone called her barren the other day, and her reply was, O bami ran olorun leti ni. See God of wonder."

@akinyele_afolasade:

"Ha Oluwaseun. So happy for her."

@duchess_iretomide:

"Wow. God be praised ooo."

@loveth_samuels:

"Waoooh congratulations."

@melodyliquourpalace:

"Dayoamusa Congratulations. I am so happy for you indeed God is too faithful to fail, ooh lord we are grateful, happy for you."

@olowodebby:

"Good God. Thank you. Congratulations to her."

@arikesilva:

"Awwwwwww thank God for her, congratulations darling."

Tawa Ajisefini speaks about ordeal before motherhood

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had shared the ordeal she passed through before welcoming her baby earlier this year.

During an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she noted that she was trolled online anytime she posted about happiness.

Her video sparked sympathy from her fans, who reacted in the comment section and advised the moviemaker.

Source: Legit.ng