Actress Adesua Etomi shared how she feels as she is expecting her second child with her husband and singer Banky W

She rocked an orange dress which displayed her baby bump and had her colleagues and fans congratulating her

The movie star shared how God sent her second child after He had sent her a first son, and now she has everything

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington rocked a stylish orange as she announced that she would be a mother for the second time.

Adesua Etomi, Banky W inform fans that they are expecting their second child. Image credit: @adesuaetomi

She had her first son Azaiah in 2021 and was excited that God was sending her another baby. The role interpreter could not contain her joy as she shared the news on her Instagram page.

The movie star, who is married to singer and actor Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, looked radiant in her baby bump.

Her colleagues were excited for her and they expressed themselves on her Instagram page. Banky W said the good news is proof that Jesus is alive and answers prayers.

See Adesua Etomi-Wellington's baby bump photos below:

Reactions to Adesua Etomi's second pregnancy

Check out some of the reactions to Adesua Etomi's second pregnancy below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Awww so cute. Congratulations my fam.. So happy for you both Adesua and @bankywellington. Love you both. More blessings to your home as the new angel arrives."

@ebuka:

"Everything na double double."

@iambisola:

"Sister Sussieeeeee the Yummiest mummyyyyy."

@mofeduncan:

"Here we go. Greatness carrying greatness!"

@bankywellington:

"May our lives forever be a series of indisputable evidence and unquestionable proof that Jesus is alive, and that He answers prayers. Thank you, God. #SeeWhatTheLordHasDone."

@yewaande:

"See what the Lord has done."

@iamshaffybello:

"My darling baby Girl. Jesu Seun. Love you."

Adesua Etomi counts her blessings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesua was grateful for what life has given her as she takes a look back on her journey.

Adesua took to social media to share her beautiful family portrait as she counted her blessings.

The actress listed all the beautiful things God has done for her, as netizens and her celebrity colleagues joined in the celebration.

