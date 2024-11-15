Nigerian media personality and actress Simi Drey has welcomed her first child with her husband

Simi took to her official Instagram page to announce the sweet news to her online family and fans

Her post has been met with a gazillion good-will and congratulatory messages from all corners of social media

Nigerian show host and actress Simi Drey has delighted many with the news of her newborn, as she went online to share the message.

The media personality shared her joy with her fans via Instagram. She appreciated all who had reached out to her and God, who had given her all she could ever want. This would be her first child with her oyinbo husband since they got married in 2023.

Simi Drey and Oyinbo lover welcome child. Credit: @simidrey

Source: Instagram

Simi Drey wrote:

"Thank you so much for all your kind messages! I’m still trying to reply everyone! It’s been such a whirlwind of love and emotions (and sleepless nights 😅) but I couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you Lord for giving me everything I could ever want ❤️."

See her post here:

In a beautiful ceremony, Simi and her Oyinbo lover tied the knot in May 2023. Her civil wedding was in January 2023, followed by their traditional marriage.

Peeps Congratulate Simi Drey

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@moetabebe:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwww you look so gorgeous throughout every phase.. congratulations darling 😍."

@officialosas:

"Congratulations darling 😍😍😍 God bless your growing family."

@hawa_magaji:

"🥹🥹 my sweet girl 😍."

@tasharumi:

"Sleepless nights is what happens this side of mommy town 😂 ❤️."

@elsja_usman:

"Oh myy!!! I’m not crying I promise."

@lovefromjulez:

"Congratulations darling 😍❤️."

@elsja_usman:

"To God be the glory 🙏🤍❤️."

@kanmiiie:

"Congratulations beautiful😻."

@toolzo:

"😍😍❤️❤️ Congratulations baby."

@braynevic:

"Congratulations maaamiii.... 😍❤️❤️❤️."

Simi Drey says 'yes' to oyinbo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian OAP and actress Simi said yes to forever with her Oyinbo lover, Julian, who proposed to her in June 2022.

This comes as Simi shared a lovely video of her Oyinbo fiancé proposing to her after she agreed to be his girlfriend in 2019.

Popular Nigerian celebrities and her fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate her.

Source: Legit.ng