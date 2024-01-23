Nigerian comedian Josh2funny trends online as reports about him and his wife welcoming their second child together go viral

Josh2funny shared the good news on his Instagram handle, revealing the little man's name as well as declaring his love for him

The skit maker also took time to sing praises of his wife, admonishing her with several sweet words for being a good woman to him

Nigerian skit maker and comedian Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny, recently trended online as he took to social media to celebrate the arrival of his second child.

The comedian, who welcomed his first child a couple of years back on May 21, 2022, recently became a father again.

Comic Josh2funny celebrates as he welcomes his second child with his wife, Bina. Photo credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

Just like his first child, Josh2funny's second is also a boy. In his announcement post, Josh revealed the name of his newborn.

He called him Luam while declaring his unwavering affection for him. The singer also took time to celebrate his wife, Bina.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Josh thanked her for all she does and for being an Amazon throughout her trimesters and capping it off with a safe delivery.

Congratulatory messages pour in from fans, friends and colleagues

Josh's social media pages have been riddled with congratulatory messages from the comic's friends, colleagues and fans.

Unlike his first son, the comic teased the public with an image of Luam's ear.

See Josh2funny's post as he welcomes his second son:

See how netizens reacted as Josh2funny welcomes his second child

Here are some of the comments that trailed the announcement:

@carterefe:

"Congratulations ❤️Babypiano is here to stay."

@kennyblaqmcfr_:

"Congratulations boss."

@og.tega:

"Congratulations family."

@realangelaokorie:

"Congratulations To your family Oputunu ministry is moving forward Nwanne."

@iambisola:

"Congratulations guys."

@mosesbliss:

"Congratulations my people. This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous."

@realwarripikin:

" our baby don land."

@iamnino_b:

"Congrats bro ❤️ God bless the addition."

@seyiealabi:

"Congratulations Daddy and Mummy Luam. May his existence be blessed in Jesus name."

@therealfemi:

"Congratulations Josh and Bina. Hope you've fed him Nshima and mopani worms."

Video of Josh2funny quarrelling with his 2-month-old son trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Josh2funny months after he welcomed his first son, Eden.

In a viral clip, Josh2funny lamented about his 2-month-old son denying him and his mum good sleep and private moments.

Josh2funny addressed Eden in the trending clip as if he were talking to a grown-up and blamed him for not allowing him to have fun with his wife.

Source: Legit.ng