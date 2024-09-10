Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi, are now parents for the second time

The celebrity couple announced the news of their second child online months after they had a messy breakup on social media

The news of Sina and Heidi’s newborn was met with mixed feelings from netizens, with many of them hoping for no more drama

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s cousin, Sina ‘Rambo’ Adeleke and his wife, Heidi Korth, have welcomed their second child together as a couple.

On September 10, 2024, the new mum took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with her numerous fans.

Fans react as Sina Rambo and wife welcome second child after messy fight. Photos: @fraukorth

Source: Instagram

Heidi posted a series of photos of herself holding a big bouquet of roses as her newborn child lay in their crib just beside her. Sina’s wife accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption that reads:

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes, two beautiful eyes and one button nose. Welcome baby.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Sina Rambo and wife’s 2nd child

The news of Sina Rambo and Heidi’s second child was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians on social media. While some of them congratulated the new mum, others reminded her of the messy fight she had with Sina that led to her calling his family members, including Davido’s wife Chioma, unprintable names.

Read some comments below:

Mbongc2024:

“Welcome baby, we have archives waiting to show her how you called out her daddy and his siblings 😂.”

Alphadesignxx:

“God bless, more blessings to come✨️.”

samvail__:

“Hope she will not start again after two months?”

mis_onyi:

“Congratulations, thank God you didn’t bring your family private issues out this time.”

Ig_fbb:

“Welcome baby. I hope this baby won't grow up to see her mommy calling her daddy and his siblings out on the internet again oo😂.”

Kseke_luv:

“No be this mumu woman wey called chioma all sorts of names ..mugu.”

Dyscetwith_mercy:

“Hope he paid hospital bills this time, I Don't want noise again on the internet 😂.”

Officialmeri_madeinheaven:

“Congratulations but You too do oh, after all the things you said, that why when I see cases of women shouting domestic v!olence, I always want to hear from the other party, because you see my gender if they see themselves losing you, the next agenda is to destro¥ you. So he no longer all she mentioned he was ?”

penglexy:

“Yeye girl hope you won’t start again.”

Blessingpearll:

“Online in-laws rest. Even B-red is back with his wife( them Sha fit de expect). Y'all leave them alone.”

Therealkelisia:

“After all the noise and uselessing.”

Aliyusharu:

“That is why is not good to put your private mattress outside and no put mouth for family matters, don't side anyone, when dey go settle you no go know ooo.”

jessicaogoba:

“I hope he paid hospital bill for the child, according to your you said the first child you're the one that paid.”

Sina Rambo finally breaks silence

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, finally broke his silence after his wife, Heidi, called him out online.

Heidi had accused Sina of domestic violence as well as abuse at the hands of his sister, among other things.

Sina finally reacted to the claims with an official statement in which he called the accusations baseless lies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng