A video has captured the way Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, Juma Jux is taking care of late Mohbad's son, Liam

The little boy was seen with the Tanzania singer in the sitting room playing ball together, while Priscilla was also with them

Fans were amazed with the way Iyabo Ojo was looking after the young boy and showered prayer on her

The way Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her son-in-law, Juma Jux, has been treating late Mohbad's son, Liam, has surfaced online.

In the clip, the late singer's son, who was Juma Jux and Priscilla's little groom at their recently concluded wedding, was seen with the couple in the living room.

Liam was first playing with Priscilla before he left her to face the Tanzanian singer.

Priscilla was seen holding Liam's ball and was trying to get his attention while the little boy was running around.

Liam plays ball with Juma Jux

After playing with Priscilla, Liam also faced Juma Jux, and they were throwing the ball at each other.

They were at it for a couple of minutes before the person recording stopped the clip.

Chioma Goodhair applaud Liam's mother

Reacting to the video, Iyabo Ojo's friend, Chioma Goodhair praised Liam's mother for taking good care of her son in the absence of his father.

She asserted that Liam was growing to a handsome, active boy and added that his father would be so proud where he is of his son.

Fans taunt Mohbad's grandfather over video

Fans of late Mohbad took a swipe at the late singer's father. They taunted him over the way he has been treating the late singer's son and his mother.

Recall that Joseph Aloba had demanded for a DNA test over the paternity of Liam. He insisted that the little boy was not his grandson on several occasions.

@mees_rammyy stated:

"After you collect person wife you they form playing of ball with him? This jux they find Liam trouble oo."

@folagold72 shared:

"God bless you all that’s showing Liam and his mom love. Aunty Iyabo God bless you always."

@carolinesbiola058 commented:

"Beautiful couple more blessings to guys."[

@mz_atinukemi reacted:

"I'm soooo happy. God bless iyabo & Priscy for taking Liam and his mum as their own ."

@princessade_17 shared:

"My handsome Lilly, you are blessed, if some people knows the grace upon your life , they wouldn’t have done what they did. May God continue to watch over you and no harm comes near you or your mother ijn."

@damilolaadebusola stated:

"All i see is Love and light ."

@doyin_haastrup_olatokunbo said:

"Best video ever. Our baby Liam."

@favorr_u shared:

"My Lily, the most precious and treasured one."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

