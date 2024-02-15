Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently became a father again as he celebrates the arrival of his son

The movie star celebrated the arrival of his son with a viral clip shared online on his social media page

In the viral clip, Deyemi Okanlawon was seen on video chatting with his wife, who gave birth to their baby in the United States

Nollywood star Deyemi Okanlawon recently trended online as he celebrated becoming a father again.

A video shared online by the movie star has got people talking. He was seen video chatting with his wife, who is currently in the United States of America, where she was put to bed.

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon trends online as he announces the arrival of his 3rd child. Photo credit: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Deyemi Okanlawon was seen smiling from cheek to cheek while thanking and hailing his wife.

He described Damilola as the strongest woman alive.

How many kids does Deyemi Okanlawon have?

This is Deyemi Okanlawon's third child with his wife Damilola. It is also his third son.

The movie star has been blessed with three boys, and this is one of the reasons why he is usually called "Baba for The Boys" by his colleagues.

In his post announcing the arrival of his child, he wrote:

"To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada!"

See the viral clip below:

Comments trail Deyemi Okanlawon's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Deyemi Okanlawon's post after he announced the arrival of his son:

@chief_femibranch:

"Wow wow wow congrats EKUN!!! Another lovely Boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ u for give Madam one girl na May God bless Mama and baby."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Baba Awon Boys! Congratulations my brother."

@aycomedian:

"Congratulations fam. The good Lord did it."

@iambisola:

"Congratulations guysss."

@adedimejilateef:

"Awwwww, congratulations fam."

kie_kie__:

"Awwww. Our baby is here . Congratulations family."

@kelechiudegbe:

"Congratulations .. More blessings."

@ajebodcomedian:

"Congratulations to you and wifey.. May He be great and do exploits."

@officialpascalamanfo:

"Congrats bro!!! The God Is African Baby!!!"

@kunleremiofficial:

"Congratulations brozay… Gods goodness encompass you and yours."

@_kehindebankole:

"God is great. Congratulations Deyems and DAMI."

@authenticmuy:

"Congratulations to your entire household dear bro. The baby came at the season of Love."

