Entrepreneur Tania Omotayo shared the good news of her being a mother for the second time, which excited her fans

The mother of two, who is the ex-girlfriend of Afrobeats singer Wizkid, also shared a video of her bundle of joy

Tania Omotayo's first child partook in the joyful moment as she showed care toward her cute little sibling

Entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast, Tania Omotayo, has welcomed her second child with her husband Olasumbo Winfunke.

In a video, her first child looked excited as she touched her little sibling softly. The newborn wore a pink cap and was wrapped in a pink fabric while sleeping. Fans of the entrepreneur were happy for her and they congratulated her.

Tania dated Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and their relationship ended in 2016. In the past, she noted that she was happy when she was with the Essence crooner.

However, she was quite young to handle the buzz that came with her relationship with the superstar.

Tania Omotayo shows off her baby bump

The beautiful businesswoman earlier rocked a black outfit as she displayed her baby bump. Her cleavage showed in the attire as she flaunted some happy moments during her photoshoot session.

Her friends and fans liked the photos and they made palatable comments on her Instagram page.

Fans congratulate Tania Omotayo

Check out how fans of Tania Omotyao congratulated her on her second child below:

Tania Omotayo shares her beauty routine

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tania Omotayo had revealed the number of hours she can spend to look good.

She also said that her beauty means a lot to her and she is always conscious of her tips daily, and she does not miss out on any.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke further on her favourite colour, her most expensive fashion accessory, among other issues.

