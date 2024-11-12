Actress Chioma Chijioke has become a mother and shared the good news with her fans on social media

The movie star lost her first husband in 2023, and she was almost inconsolable after his death

Her post sparked comments among fans as they shared their hot takes about her decision to move on

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke has announced the arrival of her a baby in a post on her social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Chijioke had lost her husband Kingsley Anosike in Kuwait in February 2023. She was unconsolable after his departure.

Chioma Chijioke shares good news. Photo credit@chioma_chijioke

Source: Instagram

In her post, she said it was a baby boy. She also took to her Instagram story to share some pregnancy pictures.

Chijoke's fans react to her post

Many of her fans reacted to the good news because they didn't know when the actress moved one.

A few recalled how she was made to shave her hair while she was mourning her late husband.

Some others noted that the actress didn't post anything about her new husband online.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Chijioke's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ewamide_worlds:

"Haa not even up to a year na wa oo."

@adamma_nora:

"Hm new husband give am belle immediately she fininsed mourning the husband oh wow congratulations to her."

@peniel_kendra:

"You expect a very young widow to wait for 5years or what? Especially when there was no child in her old marriage."

@mariambee_x:

"So fast woow, did she even love her ex husband .. 1 year and 9 months subtract the pregnancy. Did she even mourn? na wa ooooo tueh."

@realcityprince:

"She did all the burial r!!tuals, she needed to move on as well, she doesn’t have to wait forever."

@nelo_unusual:

"Congratulations to her may God bless everywoman in this comment section with a baby ijn amen."

@nne_mee:

"Some Men will not wait for long. Jan 2018 I lost someone so dear to me during child birth, oct 2018 her husband married her friend. Na who die lose oo."

@uwacandy1:

"Until death do us apart, congratulations."

@iye.360:

"Na who die lose oooo."

Amarachi Igidimbah welcomes second baby

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had announced a good news about her family on social media.

In her post, she said that she was praying that her first child will have a birthday mate when her water broke, and she had to rush to the hospital.

Her post sparked congratulations among her fans as they all wished her well and prayed for her two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng