A young Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after a commercial driver left his passengers in the bush at midnight

According to the lady, the driver ran away at exactly 12am and didn't return, leaving them stranded in the early hours of the morning

A video captured the passengers lamenting bitterly and expressing their anger over the driver's unexpected action

A worrisome incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning when a commercial driver abandoned his passengers in a remote area, leaving them stranded until dawn.

The passengers, who had boarded a night bus headed east, found themselves deserted in the bush at exactly midnight.

Lady cries out after driver abandoned passengers

The driver reportedly failed to return, forcing the passengers to spend the night in the bush until 6am.

One of the affected passengers, @iam_slimstar on TikTok shared a video of the moments following the driver's disappearance.

The clip captured the anger and frustration of the passengers as they lamented their unexpected situation.

In the video, the passengers could be seen and heard expressing their pain and desperation, having been left to fend for themselves in the dark.

"POV: Took a night bus to the East and the driver ran away and left us in the bush from 12am to 6am," the video's caption read.

Reactions as driver abandons passengers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Benedicta Edith said:

"E no get who sabi drive for there , Una for move make e come find Im car."

@SHUGA-Shuga said:

"Is he ok why will he risk you guys life like that."

@Chakalistic said:

"Nawa ooo u guys were lucky oo."

@IFUNANYA said:

"Omo it’s risky oo. Hope u all are fine."

@Chinaemelum said:

"Na why I no fit go east for night please tag the company."

@Angelteejoy asked:

"Why did he run ??"

@Classyb beauty asked:

"Why him run."

@Linda said:

"Omo. Hope u guys later got help."

@big April said:

"Hope notin happened to u."

@Mimi asked:

"Watin happen."

@jessi_ca4444 said:

"Omo."

@lorrie said:

"So sorry dear."

@RITA said:

"Nawa ooo."

@cry cry baby reacted:

"Una no beat am as en come back."

@munachi said:

"Umuaturu ke."

@Classyb beauty added:

"Nawa o."

@jiikee said:

"This is very bad I remember encountering something like this on my way to Jos driver just disappeared and it was almost 8pm on that lonely road. Fear wan keel me that day. Thank God we were safe all through it can only be God because that road didn't look safe at all. Till today I don't know what happened to dat driver."

