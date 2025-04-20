Finally, Iyabo Ojo has had the time to deal with Kamo after he made away with wads of cash from what she was sprayed at her daughter’s wedding

Recall that Kamo, a Nigerian actor and skit maker, showed off the large sum of money he took home from Priscy’s traditional wedding

At the white wedding, Iyabo Ojo held him by the neck for questioning and ordered someone to deal with him

Kamo State, a Nigerian actor whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola, finally met his Waterloo after Iyabo Ojo accosted him at her daughter’s white wedding.

It is no longer news that Kamo posted a video of all the money he was able to take away from the traditional wedding on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Iyabo Ojo deals with Kamo over money he took from JP 2025. Credit: @iyaboOjo, @kamo_state

Source: Instagram

Unbeknownst to him, Iyabo Ojo had other plans for him. Upon sighting him at the party, the bride’s mum grabbed him by the neck and questioned why he took all that money from the wedding.

Kamo, begging for his dear life, told her that it was only a drop in the ocean of money Iyabo Ojo had sprayed. She, however, playfully ordered someone at the party to strip him naked.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Legit.ng reported how media personality Soso Soberekon went all out at Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding in Lagos.

A series of videos made the rounds of Soso making 100-dollar bills rain on the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo.

The viral clips raised a series of comments from Nigerians who were in awe of Soso’s display at the JP2025 wedding.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo grabs Kamo's neck over money

Read some reactions below:

@specklashed said:

"Make iyabo ojo adopt me o I beg."

@madugba82 said:

"Queen mother has finally gut him😂😂😂😂."

@rarowosaye said:

"Shey u see dat sis with red shade😮."

@iyaboojofespris said:

"Please, someone should send me his home address 😂😂😂."

@ifeloverboy said:

"Normally I don miss you, on my way to your house now."

@adedayor76 said:

"This bro fit carry the money truly o ..make we dey think say na cruise 😂..allegedly o."

@officialyetundebakare said:

"Oga Olopa na here we dey go 😂😂😂 camera him … zoom am well well 😂😂."

@ms_wassy said:

"Kuku ma steal Aunty Iyabo join now 🤦🏽‍♀️ Kamo, eyan Alani pamolekun."

@_tk.gram said:

"A very very craazyy and aggressive guest."

@odun_lami said:

"Kamooooo 😂 when you’re not Erekere 🤣🤣 I’m sure a lot of them would have cashed out that yesterday with the way they were spraying each other 😂😂 so this would have been his own cage out 😆."

@bramolee731 said:

"Kamo and lawyer kunle first thing tomorrow morning nah police go come pick two of una 😂😂😂."

Actor Kamo shows cash he 'took' from JP2025

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actor and comic Kamo State flaunted the large amount of cash he took home from the JP2025 traditional wedding.

The entertainer removed bundles of cash from inside his clothes after getting home from the party, and he posted the process online.

Many social media users were taken aback by the display, and the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, reacted to it.

