Wofia Fada Flaunts Lovely Pictures of Her Newborn, Shares Name: "Baby Cole of Victoria lsland"
- The comedian had welcomed her baby a few weeks ago as she shared the good news with her fans on social media
- Reactions have seen trailed the lovely pictures and fans congratulated her and her family over the good news
Nigerian comedian Wofai Ewu, better known as Wofai Fada, teased her fans with lovely pictures of her newborn baby girl.
Legit.ng had reported that the comedian had welcomed her baby, and she took to social media to share the good news with her fans.
In her new post, she was still on the hospital bed when she took the pictures of herself and her baby.
According to her, her joy was complete as she also appreciated God for the precious gift God has given to her family.
The entrepreneur also announced that her princess was here.
Wofai Fada shares baby's name
Also in one of the picture collage, she shared the name of her baby girl, Ifedayo Konghal Cole.
The mother and daughter wore matching outfit while they were on the hospital bed.
Recall that Wofai Fada and her in-law had it rough after she got married to their son. They denied being aware of the wedding after pictures of the new couple trended online.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Wofai Fada's post
Reactions have trailed the post Wofai Fada made about her baby. Here are some of the comments below:
@omonioboli:
"God is the greatest! Congratulations Wofai. God bless our new baby and her parents."
@realmercyaigbe:
"Congratulations."
@aycomedian
"Wow! Congratulations dear. You are blessed beyond measure."
@regina.daniels:
"Ooh my ! So beautiful! Congratulations."
@thefoodnetworknig2:
"2025 mothers, tap in faith."
@iam_jhessica:
"I don’t know what it is you’re looking or waiting for, but soon you’ll be congratulated."
@wendy_adammaaaaa:
"Cutest little human!! Congrats to her and may God do it for all expectant mothers."
@lilian_d__:
"Very unproblematic woman."
@rosythrone:
"This congratulations is going to be for me and other ladies next year by the grace of God. Congrats to her."
Dayo Amusa replies fans
Legit.ng had reported that the actress had replied people, who have been asking about the identity of her baby's father, after she showed his face.
In a live Instagram session, she asked them series of questions and blasted the people looking for social media validation.
Her response to the people making inquiries was applauded by fans in the comment section of the post.
