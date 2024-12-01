The comedian had welcomed her baby a few weeks ago as she shared the good news with her fans on social media

Nigerian comedian Wofai Ewu, better known as Wofai Fada, teased her fans with lovely pictures of her newborn baby girl.

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian had welcomed her baby, and she took to social media to share the good news with her fans.

Wofai Fada shares good news with fans. Photo credit@wofaifada

Source: Instagram

In her new post, she was still on the hospital bed when she took the pictures of herself and her baby.

According to her, her joy was complete as she also appreciated God for the precious gift God has given to her family.

The entrepreneur also announced that her princess was here.

Wofai Fada shares baby's name

Also in one of the picture collage, she shared the name of her baby girl, Ifedayo Konghal Cole.

The mother and daughter wore matching outfit while they were on the hospital bed.

Recall that Wofai Fada and her in-law had it rough after she got married to their son. They denied being aware of the wedding after pictures of the new couple trended online.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wofai Fada's post

Reactions have trailed the post Wofai Fada made about her baby. Here are some of the comments below:

@omonioboli:

"God is the greatest! Congratulations Wofai. God bless our new baby and her parents."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations."

@aycomedian

"Wow! Congratulations dear. You are blessed beyond measure."

@regina.daniels:

"Ooh my ! So beautiful! Congratulations."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"2025 mothers, tap in faith."

@iam_jhessica:

"I don’t know what it is you’re looking or waiting for, but soon you’ll be congratulated."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Cutest little human!! Congrats to her and may God do it for all expectant mothers."

@lilian_d__:

"Very unproblematic woman."

@rosythrone:

"This congratulations is going to be for me and other ladies next year by the grace of God. Congrats to her."

Source: Legit.ng