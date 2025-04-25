Joke Jigan: her journey from 'Bisola Beyoncé' to Nollywood stardom

Joke Jigan is a renowned Nigerian actress, producer, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She has gained recognition for her roles in the Yoruba-speaking movies in the Nollywood film industry. Alongside her successful career, she cherishes her roles as a wife and a mother.

Joke Jigan started her acting career in 2008 at the age of 21.

The actress rose to prominence with the movie Bisola Beyoncé , a name most fans still call her.

, a name most fans still call her. Joke Jigan has also featured in numerous Yoruba films, Ikoko , Idoti , and Oyinkansola .

, , and . In 2017, she was nominated for the City People Movie Award for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).

Profile summary

Real name Joke Jigan Jegunmah Moniker Jokelet, Bisola Beyoncé Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1987 Age 37 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Jebu Ife, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos City, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 6 Marital status Married Spouse Olawale Osato Jegunmah Children 1 University Lagos State University Profession Actress, film producer, social media personality, entrepreneur Net worth $100,000–$500,000

Joke Jigan's biography

The Nigerian actress was born in Jebu Ife, Ogun State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian citizen of Yoruba ethnicity. Joke comes from a large family of seven kids, and she is the youngest child.

Joke Jigan briefly attended Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife. She later transferred to Lagos State University, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

What is Joke Jigan's age?

The social media personality is 37 years old as of April 2025. Joke Jigan was born on 31 May 1987, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career highlights

Joke Jigan is an actress, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She is well-known for acting in Yoruba movies in the Nollywood film industry. Jigan debuted her acting career in 2008 at the age of 21.

Joke Jigan has appeared in many Yoruba movies. Below is a list of some movies Joke Jigan has appeared in.

Movie Year Bisola Beyonce 2013 Oyinkansola 2015 Ibinu Iyawo 2015 Teledalase 2016 Gbokogboko 2017 Ireti Oluwa 2018 Odale Lobin 2018 Sparrow 2021 Akeregbe 2023 Obinrin F'oko S'ale 2023 Ihoho Mi 2024 Maami 2024 Woman I Loved 2024 Iya Oko Osinwin 2024 Ikoko 2025 Idoti 2025 Ija Olojojo 2025

Besides acting, she is also a film producer who has made almost 20 movies. The Nigerian actress was nominated for the 2017 City People Movie Award as the Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).

The Nollywood star is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Jokelet Wardrobe, which is a clothing store. Jigan has a cosmetic brand known as Jokelet Glow.

Joke Jigan is also a social media personality. She is active on Instagram and connects with over 1 million followers.

Joke Jigan's net worth: Estimated earnings and assets

According to TheCityCeleb, the Yoruba actress is alleged to be between worth $100,000 and $500,000, which is approximately around ₦159 million to ₦802 million (as per the current dollar-naira conversion rate).

According to The Nation, in August 2023, Joke announced she bought a multi-million naira building for her business. This was an indication that she was doing well financially.

Early this month, the actress cried out for help after she alleged that a rider had fled with goods worth ₦2 million. Joke posted a photo of a rider on her Instagram page, claiming the rider had blocked her. She asked her followers to help her track him. Joke posted:

Please, if you know this guy, help me call his number. He’s a rider, and he’s got items of mine close to 2m with him since yesterday, and he’s blocked me from calling him 09133595927. That’s his number. Please help a sister.

Who is Joke Jigan's husband?

Joke Jigan is married to Olawale Osato Jegunmah. The two dated for a long time before getting engaged in 2017. Joke and Olawale reportedly broke up briefly, with the actress deleting all his photos from social media. However, the actress denied the rumours, urging people to verify their facts before posting about her.

Despite the earlier rumours of their breakup, Joke and Olawale officially tied the knot at the marriage registry in Ikoyi on 7 July 2023. According to a video shared online by Emiralty Africa, the actress was seen dancing with her husband in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Actress Joke Jigan and her husband have been blessed with a son named, Max. Jigan's son celebrates his birthday on 9 November. Joke and her family live in Lagos City.

FAQs

Who is Joke Jigan? She is a Nollywood actress, film producer, and entrepreneur. What genre of movies is Joke Jigan known for? She is popularly known for featuring in Yoruba movies. How old is Joke Jigan? The Nigerian actress is 37 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 31 May 1987. Where is Joke Jigan from? She was born in Jebu Ife, Ogun State, western region of Nigeria. How many siblings does Joke Jigan have? Joke has six siblings, and she is the youngest child in her family. Is Joke Jigan married? Yes, she got married to her long-term partner, Olawale Osato Jegunmah, in 2023. How much is Joke Jigan worth? The Nigerian entrepreneur’s net worth is allegedly between $100,000 and $500,000 (₦159 million–₦802 million).

Joke Jigan is a talented Nigerian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur. She rose to prominence for her roles in Yoruba movies. Jigan is also a devoted wife and a mother of one.

