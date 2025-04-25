A mum residing in the United States has opened up about why she resumed paying tithes again after she stopped the religious practice

The woman, who does not belong to any church, said she had an encounter with God and narrated what happened

Since she resumed tithing, the woman highlighted certain changes she has experienced in her life

Despite not having a church she worships at, a US-based mum, identified as Jacqueline Sowell, said she still pays her tithes.

According to Jacqueline, she stopped paying tithes a while ago because she did not see the need for it again since she doesn't attend a church anymore.

Lady's encounter that changed her tithing view

Jacqueline, in a post on Facebook, recounted how God changed her perception of tithing.

She said God instructed her to continue keeping 10 per cent of her earnings aside, despite her resolve not to tithe to a church.

Jacqueline stated that she heeded God's directive but said she wouldn't do it every time. However, months later, she claimed God told her she would be stuck for refusing to tithe.

This caused her to resume tithing, though to a church she watches online. While noting that she doesn't belong to a church, Jacqueline remarked that her mental health and finances have improved since she resumed paying tithes.

She added that she now has a clearer direction for her businesses and many other things, thanks to her tithing. Her Facebook post read:

"Ok I need to be honest real quick! I stopped paying tithes a little while back. I had the Motto “I don’t belong to a church so I don’t want to tithe.” But then God was like ok fine since you don’t want to tithe to a church I still want you putting 10% to the side. So I said fare enough I’ll do that. ( but I wouldn’t do it all the time. Maybe once every 6 weeks or so ).

"Well fast forward 5/6 months and God got with me and said “you refuse to tithe and I won’t make you but just know you will be stuck” *that’s a paraphrase*.

"Well I started giving to a church I watch online because again I don’t belong to a church at the moment. And when I tell you my mental health has been improving, I some how keep getting extra money outta no where, I have a clearer direction for my business & so many other things!!!

"Let me submit this to you, can you truly afford not to tithe? I know and UNDERSTAND I can’t."

Reiterating her tithing decision in the comment section, the mum educated people that tithing was for them and not for the church.

"Last thing : tithing is for YOU it’s not for the church & that’s scripture!"

Lady's tithing remark stirs reactions

Rebecca Bock said:

"Give into the universe what you seek ❤️."

Jeanelle Pierre said:

"You have to give the things you want…you want Love, you have to give Love, you want respect, you have to give respect - the same is true for money. You want money, you have to give money xo."

