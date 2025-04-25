Hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries have arrived in Rome as the Vatican finalises preparations for Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica

At least 130 foreign delegations, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs, will attend the historic event

Security has been heightened with no-fly zones, snipers on rooftops, and thousands of mourners paying their respects during the final day of the Pope’s lying in state

According to the Vatican, at least 130 foreign delegations, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs, confirmed their attendance to honour the late Pontiff.

According to DailyMail Uk, among the prominent figures expected are US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Argentine President Javier Milei, alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Royals such as Britain’s Prince William, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and the monarchs of Sweden and Norway are also attending the solemn event.

Security measures heightened around the Vatican

Italian and Vatican authorities launched an extensive security operation to manage the influx of dignitaries and large crowds at St. Peter’s Square.

Drone activity was prohibited, snipers were positioned on rooftops, and fighter jets were placed on standby to ensure maximum security. Additional checkpoints were scheduled to be activated overnight as part of the measures. The no-fly zone around the Vatican has been enforced ahead of the funeral, expected to attract vast crowds.

Thousands queue to bid final farewell

Today marked the final day of Pope Francis’ lying in state, with thousands of faithful gathering at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects. The wide Via della Conciliazione leading to the Vatican was filled with mourners throughout the morning, as the Pontiff’s open coffin drew massive crowds for the third consecutive day.

The Vatican reported that nearly 130,000 people from across the globe had filed through the basilica to view the late Pope's coffin since its arrival on Wednesday.

Pope Francis remembered by the world

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 86 following a stroke, spent his final moments in his residence at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel.

His funeral is set to unite the highest-ranking members of the Catholic Church alongside key political leaders from across the globe. Thousands are expected to gather at St. Peter’s Square for the ceremony tomorrow, marking a historic moment of mourning and commemoration.

VIP guests at Pope Francis funeral

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome for Pope Francis's funeral tomorrow:

- Americas -

ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei.

BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja.

HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro.

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

- Europe -

AUSTRIA: Chancellor Christian Stocker.

BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.

CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

DENMARK: Queen Mary.

ESTONIA: President Alar Karis.

EUROPEAN UNION: EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb.

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron.

GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend.

GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, plus Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin.

KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani.

LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics.

LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda.

MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu.

MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

THE NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

POLAND: President Andrzej Duda and his wife.

PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

ROMANIA: Interim President Ilie Bolojan.

RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini.

SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob.

SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William representing head of state King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

- Middle East -

ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See.

- Africa -

CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

DR CONGO: President Felix Tshisekedi.

GABON: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

- Asia -

INDIA: President Droupadi Murmu.

PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos and first lady Liza Marcos.

First words of acting Pope released

Legit.ng earlier reported that at 9:45 AM on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting Pope also known as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the death of Pope Francis as his first words, delivering a solemn statement from Casa Santa Marta.

