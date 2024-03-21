Emeka Ike has stated that his wife has given birth to their second baby in Germany as he also shared a video from her hospital bed

In the clip, the woman was lying on the bed recovering while Ike was holding the baby to feed her

In the caption of his post, he noted that the birth of the newborn was a double blessing for one loss

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has become the latest father in the movie industry after his wife welcomed a baby.

The elated actor shared the good news on social media and congratulatory messages have poured in for the actor.

The thespian who resumed acting a few months ago after opening up about his first marriage shared a video from the hospital where his baby was born. According to him, the infant came on his birthday.

Emeka Ike wife gives birth to second baby. Photo credit @emekaikeofficial

Ike says God gave him double blessing

In the caption of his post, he said that the arrival of his baby girl was a double blessing for him.

He noted that he lost his mother a few days ago and God comforted his family with the arrival of his baby. He also mentioned that God has filled the vacuum his late mother left.

Emeka Ike shares name of baby

In the caption of his post, he said that his baby was named Chidera Comfort Thando Ike.

Emeka Ike thanked his wife for taking the pain of the wonderful gift. The actor fed his newborn in the video he posted.

Recall that the actor welcomed his first baby with his wife, Yolanda in 2019. Yul Edochie made a post to congratulate the actor. He called him his senior as he posted the picture of him and the baby.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ike. Here are some of the comments below:

@thisisgraceama:

"Massive double congratulations and celebration Egbon mi. Many more graceful year and may God keep and prosper Chidera."

@nwayiocha1:

"I’m so happy for you. And the arrival of your bundle of joy… BUT the slide where the baby is eating really got me.. now now newborn don dey drink feeder, see as im mouth strong. Those days na water and small spoon wey dem use dey throw water inside baby mouth. I’m so just watching comfort and smiling sheepishly."

@nonyedelight:

"A very big congratulations Odogwu."

@maleekmiltons00:

"God is so good, Congratulations."

@eyongdelvis:

"Congratulations legend."

@marsela_dani:

"Congratulations."

@mbamalurose:

"Happy birthday my old man."

@talk2talker:

"Congratulations."

@big_tee_tho_nice:

"Happy birthday to a living legend you go last boss."

@liberianjue1:

"Wow, Happy Birthday, Sir, and congratulations. God is Good."

Source: Legit.ng