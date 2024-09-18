Elma Godwin has shared the good news of the birth of her baby on Friday, September 13th, 2024, she also shared a picture with her post

In the message, she noted that she had just welcomed her twins because the baby shared the same birthmark with her

She revealed the name of her baby as congratulatory messages flooded her timeline and fans also gushed over the little child

Media personality, Elma Godwin, was over the moon as she welcomed the patter of tiny feet in her family.

The mother of two made the announced on Tuesday that her baby girl was born on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

Elma Godwin welcomes baby girl. Photo credit @elmagodwin

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had welcomed her twins as she accompanied the post with a picture of the mother and her newborn.

Elma's baby has her birthmark

In the photo, it was noticed that the little child had the same birthmark as her mother. They both have white hair close to their forehead.

The happy mother further added that it was her second child and shared how happy she and her company were to see her baby. Elma also shared the names given to her beautiful daughter.

Recall that some celebrities also welcomed babies this month too. The likes of Portable's fourth baby mama. Ashabi Simple and Ekene Umenwa also became mothers a few days ago.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed hr post made by Godwin. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluigbonkechi:L

"Wow ,God is so detailed about everything he does.He always remembers the small details .congratulations and welcome lil cutie."

@crazeclown:

"Oh wow this is so beautiful."

@lordwow_voicecoach:

"God!!! She came with a smile too!!!! Lovely!!"

@malcolm_by_name:

"Uncle Pro Max."

@sweetierobee:

"Welcome to the world little angle!! So cute."

@truly_amazingly_blessed:

"Congrats on your Beautiful Bundle of Joy."

@pearlcardy:

"Congratulations my lovely."

@giftedhandsempire26:

"Wowwww congratulations."

@omoh_glamour_design:

"Congratulations."

@prettyeno12000:

"Awwwww congrats boo booo."

Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress, had joyfully announced the birth of her daughter, whom she fondly called bunny.

The movie star revealed that it has been a fulfilling journey for her, and she was in a great condition with her bundle of joy.

Fans and colleagues of the new mum have sent in congratulatory messages and also gave praises to God on her behalf.

Source: Legit.ng