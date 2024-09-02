Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Ifeanyi Alex aka Kleason, have welcomed their first child together

The movie star announced the news of the new addition to their family with a heartwarming video on social media

Ekene gave honour to Mother Mary as she shared the news of their child and netizens reacted to the display

Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Ifeanyi Alex, have welcomed their first child to the joy of numerous fans.

On September 2, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to break the great news to Nigerians.

Ekene posted a video of herself dressed like the popular representation of Mother Mary in a long white garment and a green robe paired with a white veil on her head. The new mum had a glowing smile on her face as she cradled her baby bump.

Ekene then took to the caption of the video to praise God for the gift of childbirth, and she also honoured Mother Mary in line with her Catholic faith. The actress then explained her reason for dressing like Jesus’ mother in her childbirth announcement video.

She wrote:

“I am truly blessed by the Lord’s mercy. My pregnancy journey was a wonderful experience, and I give praise to the Blessed Trinity and honour to our Mother Mary, who stood by me throughout.

In my humble attempt to honour her maternal care and intercession, I was inspired by a vision she gave me while praying at the grotto. It brings me immense joy to be able to dress as Mother Mary, whom I hold dear. Although I feel unworthy to stand in her presence, her mercy has touched me deeply.”

What fans said about Ekene Umenwa’s childbirth

The news of Ekene Umenwa and her husband welcoming their first child together quickly spread online and drew congratulatory messages from her fans and celebrity colleagues. Some netizens also praised her for honouring Mother Mary.

Destinyetikoofficial:

“God is awesome 😍😍💃💃💃💃💃 i don dance tire sis 💃.”

regina.daniels:

“Bigggggg congratulations sis 💃.”

iamjuliet_ndudi:

“Awwwwwe congratulations sis 😍😍😍😍 … our bundle of joy is here.”

uchennannanna:

“Awwwww congratulations Sis❤️.”

onyekachi__nwaimo:

“I love how she honors Mary and shows off the Catholic Church . Congratulations 🤗.”

Jane_kreative:

“Roman Catholic forever 🙏.”

deborah.obago:

“This is so beautiful. Congratulations Daughter of Mary.”

Nwamakaokolie:

“She’s a true devotee of Our Blessed Virgin Mary 🙏🏻.”

_sueldelioness:

“Sooooooo BEAUTIFUL 🤩 Congratulations to the couple. She luvs her mother Mary too much … you can’t take that away from her.”

Anthony.evelyn:

“When I see Catholics been more catholic than me (In a good way) it prompts me to examine myself and do better, it's been long since I did a novena and it wearys me. I love this and your devotion to the blessed Mary ever virgin. AVE Maria.”

_jesssiiica__:

“Love the Mother Mary theme 🙏🏾.”

Shades_n_co:

“How have nobody taught about this,because show me a better model than Mary,very demure,very cutesy.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“The mother Mary attire, very demure! Congratulations 💃🏾.”

Umenwa Ekene recounts fasting for days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Umenwa Ekene shared how she selected her bridesmaid.

The actress revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before choosing her colleague Chinenye Nnebe as her bridesmaid.

Umenwa also gushed about Chinenye and her good deeds during the memorable event.

