As the year 2024 draws to a close, some people would definitely look back on it as a period in their lives they would never forget because they reconnected with their loved ones who were long lost. Once again, social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), showed in 2024 that it is a great force for good as it aided people in finding their families.

Of the numerous heartwarming stories of people reuniting with their loved ones in 2024, three Nigerian stories stood out in 2024.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits three stories of Nigerians who reconnected with their families through social media.

1. Lady finds father's family after years apart

Sometime in February, an X user, with the handle @von_Bismack, made a tweet for a young lady, Victoria Ugoji, who sought to connect with her Nigerian family.

According to the story, Victoria's dad fled to Sierra Leone with his uncle at 11 during the Nigerian civil war. However, her dad's unce returned to Nigeria and he passed away when she was 14.

She wanted to reconnect with her dad's family as her mum could not furnish her with ample information about his family back in Nigeria. Victoria only had a post code of the school he had attended his picture, and the names of some of his siblings.

Days after Victoria's story was shared on X, a distant cousin reached out to the poster and confirmed some of the information she released. She eventually reconnected with her dad's family.

2. Filipino girl reconnects with Nigerian dad

In August, an X user, @chude_., posted a picture of a girl, 18, born by a Nigerian dad and a Filipino mother.

The young girl was on a search for her father, who left the Philippines due to unknown circumstances, shortly after she was born.

He attached the girl's dad's passport and urged people to share his tweet to help her find him. Shortly after his tweet, he updated his followers, saying the girl's dad has been found. He attached a screenshot to support his update.

"We have found the father… so many stories and complications, the Philippinain Mom prevented him from seeing and speaking with the child since she was little.

"I wish him and his child all the best! Thank you everyone who helped!" he wrote.

3. Lady reconnects with siblings after 20 years

In early October, an X user, @instruvoice_, made a broadcast for a lady who was looking for her family after losing contact with them for 20 years.

According to the story, her dad worked in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). However, her parents separated when she was little, with her mum taking her along. Both parents are now late.

"For those requesting for background information.

"Her mum and dad got separated when she was very little and she took her alone when she was leaving. Her mum is late now same with as dad. She’s looking to reconnect with her siblings," @instruvoice_ added more information.

Hours after the X user's tweet blew up, her long lost family members reached out.

Lastborn finally reconnects with his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lastborn had finally reconnected with his family after 30 years of searching.

The young man had lost contact with his family when he was only five months old but had a breakthrough in his search after Legit.ng shared his story.

Giving Legit.ng an update on his search, the excited young man shared pictures taken with his twin siblings following their first meet-up in Lagos. He found out that his dad had passed away.

