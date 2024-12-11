Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has opened up about how she was unsure about 2024

The new mum recounted how she usually starts the year with intense prayer and how God has never failed her

Speaking further, she listed a number of things she achieved in the past 11 months, thanking God for her newborn

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, is counting her blessings as the year ends in a few days.

The influencer and fashion mogul added that God rewarded her this year, revealing that she always prays ahead of the year for every crossing, which works for her.

Paul Okoye’s wife Ifeoma is grateful for 2024. Credit: @ivy_ifeoma

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that she prayed for her life, family, wealth, health, and other matters, and it paid off. Ifeoma noticed that year after year, God has never provided her less than she begs for.

The lady stated that a few months into the year, she wasn't sure how her prayers would be answered because she wasn't giving her business attention due to her pregnancy.

She wasn't sure how she'd work and earn money during the year, but she persisted. She added that God made her a strong lady as she pushed herself this year while pregnant.

Ifeoma counted her blessings, noting that she became a mother this year, got a new car, advanced in finances, launched enterprises, enjoyed good health, and more.

See screenshots of her post below:

Paul Okoye's wife Ifeoma shared testimony. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his wife Ivy Ifeoma stylishly hinted about their baby.

The celebrity couple shared pictures of themselves rocking outfits in two unique colours barely days after their baby shower.

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's post fueled speculations among their fans, who claimed the couple were expecting twins.

Peter Okoye visits twin brother's kids

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer shared moments from his time outside Nigeria as he visited his twin Paul Okoye's children.

The former PSquare singer revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's estranged wife and kids.

Mr P, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng