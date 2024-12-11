William Uchemba has announced that his wife has welcomed their second baby while he was way from home

In a post on social media, he shared a video of their gender reveal and how he had to fly from Enugu to London

He also shared a video when he visited the hospital to see his wife and baby as he told fans the name of his baby

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchenba and his wife, have welcomed their second baby and the actor cannot keep calm about it.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a video of the gender reveal and how he met his wife and new baby in the hospital.

Williams Uchemba celebrates wife.

Source: Instagram

The businessman was in Enugu state when his wife called him that she was already in labour. Uchemba disclosed that he left everything he was doing and took a flight to Lagos state.

The movie star further explained that he was still at the Lagos state airport when he got a call that his baby might be born in some minutes.

However, he was able to fly to London to see his family. According to him, his baby was named Etan Chibubem Uchemba.

Williams Uchemba shares videos

Also in his post, he shared a video of his baby's gender reveal. In the clip, he had a ball in his hands, after kicking it, a blue smoke came out, which signified they were expecting a baby boy.

The recording also captured the moment he got to London and how he went to his house to pick the car and also to shower. He noted that he cannot meet the newborn without cleaning up.

The entrepreneur who slammed men months ago then went to check his wife at the hospital where he carried his baby.

In the video, his daughter was also seen holding the newborn in her hands. The actor disclosed that his son was born on December 9, 2024.

Recall that Williams Uchemba had his first baby in 2022.

See the video here:

William Uchemba, wife mark wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor and his wife Brunella Oscar marked their 2nd wedding anniversary, and celebrated in a special way.

While sharing the video, the movie star expressed love for his wife as he said it had been two years of waking up to see her beautiful face.

His colleagues, friends, and fans were also happy about the good news and congratulated him.

