2024 was one year where wedding bells rang back to back, leaving the singles asking 'God when?' as videos from different weddings circulated online

Aside from the love stories, many of these weddings wouldn't be forgotten in a hurry as the grandeur, extravagance and display of wealth would remain memorable

From Davido's Chivido to Veekee's LoveUnbeaten, Legit.ng draws a list of celebrity weddings that made waves in 2024

Several Nigerian celebrities took bold steps by walking down the aisle with their partners this year.

Some were expected, but others, like that of Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, caught many people unaware, as several Nigerians remained sceptical until the event took place.

While several celebrities opted for glamorous, star-studded events, others chose to get married in private, with a few of their close friends turning up to celebrate their blissful unions.

Irrespective of how the weddings took place, they all captured the attention and hearts of fans across the nation, with singles wishing and hoping to experience such a moment as well.

In this article, Legit.ng lists the top Nigerian celebrity weddings in no particular order that dominated the headlines in 2024.

1. Davido and Chioma shut down Lagos with Chivido2024

The Afrobeats star traditional wedding to his wife Chioma was one of the most talked about weddings in 2024 as it showed the Adelekes, one of Nigeria's prominent family, highlighting how connected they were in and outside Nigeria.

Top dignitaries, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, several state governors, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry, celebrated Davido's union with Chioma.

While Chivido was strictly by invitation, Nigerians followed the event with keen interest.

2. Veekee James' wedding to Femi Atere dubbed LoveUnbeaten24

Fashion designer Veekee James brought her skills to the forefront when she walked down the aisle with her man Femi Atere on February 10, 2024.

Veekee's dresses alone were a topic among fashion lovers and enthusiasts who took to different platforms to share their opinions about it.

The wedding was also attended by several celebrities, including Toke Makinwa, Kiekie, and Osas Ighodaro.

3. Nigerian celebs travel with Moses Bliss to Ghana for Marie Wiseborn

The gospel music industry was also not left out this year as singer Moses Bliss joined the married men 'geng.'

Moses' wedding to his Ghanaian heartthrob, Marie Wiseborn, called ForeverBliss, was held in Accra, Ghana, in February 2024.

The singer's union with Marie was unique because they met via social media. Moses went on to propose to her in January in London, United Kingdom, in a video that went viral.

The couple had their civil wedding on February 27, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria and their traditional wedding in Accra.

Moses' wedding was attended by several Nigerian preachers and colleagues in the gospel industry as well as the Nigerian entertainment industry.

4. Otedola attends Kunle Remi's wedding to Tiwi

January 2024 started with an unexpected announcement from the Nollywood actor as he shared pre-wedding photos of him and his wife Boluwatiwi Oye, aka Tiwi, online.

Kunle Remi and Tiwi had a lavish wedding in Ibadan, Oyo state, which was attended by billionaire Femi Otedola, Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Ademoye, who was his best man, and Layi Wasabi, among others.

5. Sharon Ooja and her 'Odogwu silencer'

The actress' wedding, dubbed #crazyaboutus24, buzzed social media for days as Sharon married Ugo Nwoke, who she referred to as 'Odogwu silencer.'

Sharon's wedding was attended by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Hilda Baci, among other popular faces in the entertainment industry.

6. Socialite Yhemolee becomes a married man

The socialite and actor also made waves online over his wedding to his beautiful wife, Thayour B.

Yhemolee's traditional wedding took place in August while he had his white wedding in September.

The likes of Poco Lee, Rahmon Jago, and Soso Seberekon were among those celebrated with the socialite.

7. BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang weds in Akwa Ibom

The ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ former housemate also made it to the list of Nigerian celebrities who married in 2024.

She traditionally tied the knot with her man, David Oyekanmi, in Akwa Ibom state.

8. Theophilus Sunday weds privately

After Moses Bliss, Theophilus Sunday, another gospel singer also got married this year.

Not much was known about Theophilus' wedding to his wife Ashlee White as they kept it private, sharing only pictures online.

9. Wofai Fada's controversial wedding to Taiwo Cole

The comedienne made headlines over her wedding with her lover, Taiwo Cole.

Wofai's wedding caused a buzz online as it faced disapproval from Taiwo’s family, the Coles.

10. Peterson Okopi ties the knot with Prudent Gabriel

Peterson is the third popular gospel singer who walked down the aisle this year.

He married fashion designer Prudent Gabriel in a private ceremony dubbed "heavenonearth2024.”

Veekee James, Stan Nze were among the popular faces at the event.

11. Charles Okocha, aka Mr Phenomenal's unexpected wedding

The Nollywood actor known for his online dramas caught many unaware after he announced his plans to marry his wife, Mimi.

Until the wedding day, which took place in Lagos, many doubted whether Charles was truly getting married.

12. Skit maker Kamo State marries

The funnyman traditionally married his longtime girlfriend Esther Olamide on Wednesday, December 4, in Lagos state.

Kamo's colleague Erekere also supported the skit maker by gracing the event.

Popular celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele and Odunlade Adekola, were among the famous faces at Kamo State's wedding.

