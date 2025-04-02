Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has just been announced as one of the judges of the Miss World Nigeria beauty pageant

The information was aired via the official social media page of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

The information has been received with mixed reactions as many shared their opinions about it

Nigerian senator, author, and activist Shehu Sani has just been announced as one of the judges of the Miss World Nigeria beauty pageant.

This information was passed by the founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce.

Shehu Sani will be one of the judges for the Miss World Nigeria pageant.

Source: Instagram

Murray-Bruce, via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), congratulated his friend on his new appointment as one of the judges of the prestigious event. He joked about him coming early to the venue and asked him to come dressed in his finest attire.

Murray Bruce, who had announced that Nigeria would host the 2025 Miss Universe beauty pageant if Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, won the 2024 edition, wrote on X:

"Hearty congratulations to my good friend, Shehu Sani, @ShehuSani, on his appointment as a judge for the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant, taking place on April 4th, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel. Kindly ensure you arrive on time; 6:00 PM sharp. And come dressed in your finest attire 😄"

See the post below:

Reactions as Sheu Sani named as Miss World Nigeria Judge

Fans have reacted in different ways to this information. Read some reactions as compiled below:

@famouspetside said:

"Thot April fool's day was yesterday??"

@DOGE00001 said:

"Wahala.. which kind joblessness is this😂😂."

@samsonob247 said:

"But why you didn't select Godwin akpabio sir?"

@SabubaSolutions said:

"So now @ShehuSani gets to stare at all those fine ladies with his full chest without cornerEye? Ah ah.. congratulations comrade 👏👏."

@Ponfea said:

"I hope he will be bold enough to tell the contestants that their "waist would make good movement. Congratulations to a distinguished Comrade."

@MichalDammy said:

"What kind of job is this? So, the new appointment is to assess women brea*t and yansh. He becoming more useless.@benmurraybruce you till have mind to congratulate him on this useless job. You no try at all."

Shehu Sani gets slammed over role as judge at Miss World Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

@kenson147 said:

"He deserves it, he's a good man, God will also see him through as he is working to go back to Senate come 2027."

@Paulphilipojog1 said:

"Senator Please after doing your judge work. Make non of the girls follow you to Kaduna ooo."

@tobilob27800102 said:

"God will judge u all enemies of Nigeria."

@C_CDon said:

"lol... he finally got a job. even if na 2hr. gig 🤣."

@real_dr_sas said:

"Transistor finally got the Job 😊 congratulations."

@Ebenezerokoduw1 said:

"This @ShehuSani is something else, so no more political roles anymore ...... na to dey judge woman yarsh Mr Sani con dey do?"

Ben Bruce shares pains of Championing cinema revival

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared his dream about the entertainment industry in Nigeria when no one believed in it.

The former lawmaker was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, where he shared some of the pains in reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and Africa.

Bruce shared his plan of reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and embracing movie-making.

