Kaduna Police Officer Under Fire For Threatening to Retaliate Edo Killings
- A police officer from Kaduna state, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, has threatened reprisal attacks on southerners living in northern Nigeria
- Dan-Taki, through a Facebook post, swore in the name of God, declaring that northerners in the north must take action against Southerners
- Legit.ng reports that the post quickly attracted widespread condemnation from social media users, many of whom called out Dan-Taki for inflaming ethnic tensions
Uromi, Edo state - Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, a police officer serving in Kaduna state, has threatened reprisal attacks on southerners living in northern Nigeria.
Dan-Taki’s remarks followed the brutal killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.
Recalls that on Thursday, March 25, a mob in Uromi area of Edo state killed 16 hunters of northern descent who were travelling from Elele, Rivers state.
The Kano-bound travellers were attacked and lynched after some vigilante members raised the alarm, suspecting that they were kidnappers.
Against the backdrop of the jungle justice, Dan-Taki in a fiery Facebook comment on Tuesday, April 2, swore by Almighty God, vowing that northerners would take decisive action against southerners.
He wrote:
“I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”
Following Dan-Taki’s threat, several X (formerly Twitter) users raised eyebrows.
Legit.ng captures some comments below:
Tosan Harriman said:
"@OfficialDSSNG, @PoliceNG, @Princemoye1, just imagine the threat coming from this guy Dan Taki who wears a police uniform. As usual the security agency would stay aloof until something like Uromi happens in another place. The point I need clarification on is are there ethnic groups in Nigeria that are superior to others? If there are not how come I mentioned severally the stoning to death of 11 commuters by fulani bandits between Obajana junction and Osara and no one cared. It never gained national traction like the Uromi saga. Do we still have one nation?"
@kellzamadi commented:
"Arrest him immediately but no they will cover it up for sure."
@yallmeetvictor said:
"Hmm they should better arrest him."
@emmyitalia2000e wrote:
"This is what you get when you rehabilitate a terrorist into Nigeria police."
Read more on Uromi killings:
- “How they murdered my Kano-bound passengers in Edo,” truck driver speaks
- Uromi killings: CDS, CAN, PFN react as victims' family demand justice
Edo killings: DSS arrests key suspects
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives arrested two key suspects linked to the killing of northerners in Uromi.
The arrests, carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS), were based on credible intelligence, according to a statement by Fred Itua, chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Monday Okpehbolo of Edo state.
Authorities have intensified efforts to track down additional suspects involved in the tragic incident, with various security agencies collaborating in the ongoing operation.
