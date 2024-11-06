Beautiful scenes from Nollywood actor Charles Okocha's church wedding have emerged on social media

In the video circulating online, the actor and his bride, who rocked a white gown, could be seen showing their moves alongside family members

The video has further left several netizens confused, as many remain sceptical about Charles Okocha's wedding

Hours after Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac, announced his wedding to the joy of fans online, a video of the Nigerian actor and his bride in church surfaced on social media.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Charles Okocha announced that he had found love with a beautiful woman as he shared a series of pre-wedding photos of himself with his bride-to-be.

Charles Okocha shows his moves at his alleged church wedding. Credit: charles_okocha

The trending video showed the moment Charles and his bride, dressed in a wedding gown, arrived at church with family members walking close behind them.

While the church was scanty, a priest was spotted seated on the altar as Charles and his bride danced to the front.

Watch the video from Charles Okocha's church wedding below:

What people are saying about Charles Okocha's wedding

Despite the video, some netizens continue to express doubts about Charles Okocha getting married. Read some of the comments below:

tamaatrina:

"Phenomenal wife."

daddysgirl_treasure_

"I don’t know why i don’t believe this man for some reason i feel like it’s all a joke."

iamb.olu

"Why church con dry, they no cook rice?"

ay_vickki:

"Make nobody use android video me on my wedding day o."

daraluxehair:

"Baba still catching cruise even for e wedding day."

big_debby:

"Una sure say na real wedding? Cos non of his colleagues posted it."

iam_mr_painkiller:

"Movie Scene. Charles be you like person way go MARRY? "

lean_magic:

"This man can never be serious in this life, see hin hype man sef."

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

In other news, Charles Okocha flaunted wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In a video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

