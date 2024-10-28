Media star Wofai Fada married her hubby in a civic ceremony and shared some beautiful images of the occasion on Instagram

Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, posed in their magnificent attires, holding each other passionately

The number of celebratory remarks was equal to the number of taunting comments about the Cole family

Nigerian Comedienne and actress Wofai Egu Ewa, best known as Wofai Fada, revealed photos of her civil wedding to Taiwo Cole.

On Sunday evening, Wofai shared a photo of the civil ceremony, which took place at Ikoyi Registry in Lagos.

Wofai Fada and husband celebrate court wedding.

Source: Instagram

Her initial post featured photographs of herself in a short white gown, holding a bouquet, and standing next to Cole, dressed in a blue suit.

Her caption read:

"Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Legally hitched."

The second post featured a video of the pair visiting the Ikoyi marriage register, which captured several intimate moments.

Wofai thanked everyone who supported their journey, stating, "Thank you guys for all the love and congratulatory messages.

"As you continue to share in our joy and happiness, may you always be congratulated. My online family, y'all are the best."

The civil wedding followed their traditional May ceremony, in which the pair dressed in Ugep culture and Cross River costume.

Wofai's in-laws were outspokenly opposed to the marriage. Cole's family made a statement in which they denied knowledge of the union. According to unconfirmed rumours, Cole's father opposed the marriage because of the couple's age difference.

The declaration stated that no acquaintances, family, or friends are aware of any marriage between their son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole, and Wofai Fada, and no authorisation was issued in this regard. They encouraged the public to reject any wedding-related publications or documents that were circulated.

See her pictures below:

Watch more clips here:

Wofai Fada and man melt hearts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amamzy_epoxy:

"The original Mrs Cole of Ikoyi. Everyone mind go come down now.😂😂😂.Marital bliss my darling."

wannebaybee:

:Ohhhhhh my wofai 😍 congratulations baby . You know I’m the happiest for you 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you both and may God keep this union forever."

umehsplash:

"Mr & Mrs Cole of Lagos Island is official please. Adejoke ur home is blessed. Live long and prosper. I wish you a beautiful home Amen."

shanni_shipper:

"Awwn my fav couples Mrs Cole of Victoria island the daughter Inlaw of engr Kunle."

shynepopo:

"I like @wofaifada cuz she’s a hustler. Literally watched her from the beginning wen she used to do her funny skits with the Ghanaian lady n before then TO being a boss!! She’s well talented n worked very hard for everything she has n is today so no one deserves more happiness than her right this moment .

:A big congratulations 🥳🎉🍾hun n May God bless your union with happiness , peace n plenty kids."

uche_chloe:

"Mrs Cole of Lagos 😍love you."

Voice note of Wofai Fada in-law surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to trend online amidst the letter published by her in-law's family.

The viral leaked voice call was alleged to be Wofai Fada's father-in-law sharing why he isn't in support of his son's wedding to the comedienne.

In the leaked audio, the elder statesman noted that Wofai was too old for his son to marry and that the relationship was barely eight months old.

Source: Legit.ng