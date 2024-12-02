Fun videos from Jowizaza's sister's lavish wedding are trending on social media

The event was stormed by the likes of businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money, while Peter Okoye of Psquare was also spotted

A video showing Obi Cubana handing bundles of cash to Jowizaza's sister has also gone viral, stirring discussion about the businessman's extravagant lifestyle

Nigerian businessman Obi Oyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, was among the dignitaries who supported Joseph Ezeokafor Jr, aka Jowizaza, as his sister and her husband tied the knot on Saturday, November 30.

Obi Cubana was the centre of attention as a viral video showed him spraying bales of money at Jowizaza's sister's wedding.

Obi Cubana attends Jowizaza's sister's wedding. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The businessman, who also shared a video from the event, raised the bar with his display at the wedding reception.

Notable celebrities graced the event, including comedian AY Makun and music duo PSquare.

In the viral video, Obi Cubana, who was spotted with a friend, stunned the bride by presenting bales of cash from a carton with money.

The bride could be seen struggling to keep up with the weight of the money, creating a dramatic scene before handing the cash to another individual beside her.

Sharing the video, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption,

Watch the video Obi Cubana shared below:

Watch another clip of Obi Cubana making money rain below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jowizaza was in the news over his traditional wedding with his wife.

Reactions to Obi Cubana's display

The businessman's gesture has spurred reactions, with many praising him for his generosity while others debated the lavishness at the party.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

uchemaduagwu:

"But have u helped people in your village?"

jas_essentials_socialmedia:

"I like the friendship amongst the rich guys. No beef, just money and vibes."

jenygreat1:

"Money is partial."

lisakeji:

"Nah naira bundles dey easy to spend like this."

e_s_t_a_29:

"VDM is setting up ring light."

wealthdjdignity:

"You do for me, I’ll do for you."

Jowizaza knocked over outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ovie Success expressed displeasure over Jowizaza's outfit to his wedding.

According to Success, Jowi Zaza's decision to wear a black outfit and face cap at his marriage ceremony was an insult to the elders who blessed the union.

He said he was disappointed and noted that being wealthy should not make people disrespect elders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng