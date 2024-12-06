Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has weighed in on the current buzz around Shiloh 2024

The TikTok star pointed out things he has observed about the yearly conference, with his focus on women

VDM, in a video that has gone viral, attacked ladies who attended the renowned event with hopes of getting a husband

Nigerian social media activist Martins Otse Vincent, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), recently shared his uncensored view on the renowned "Shiloh" program organised by Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo.

Shiloh, an annual spiritual conference, will take place again on December 10th, 2024, attracting thousands of excited attendees.

Verydarkman spoke about David Oyedepo's Shiloh. Credit: @verydarkman, @davidoyedepo

As the event approaches, the air is thick with anticipation, and the excitement is obvious.

Verydarkman, known for his public opinions, couldn't resist sharing his thoughts at this tense spiritual gathering.

In a recent clip, VDM revealed how familiar he is with the buzz around Shiloh and the patterns he's noticed over the years.

He directed his attention to the women who attend this event every year seeking a life partner. The TikToker noted that it wasn’t just attending the event but also working on their character to be the best humans.

Listen to him talk below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries' General Overseer Lazarus Muoka predicted a tough time for VeryDarkMan if he does not stop speaking ill of his church.

Muoka's warning of divine wrath on the social media influencer was a response to the video of the church members giving controversial testimonies in the church, which VeryDarkMan questioned.

In response, Muoka stated, "If God's anointed gets angry with you, you are finished." He emphasized that he didn't speak evil but made a statement, implying VeryDarkMan would face consequences for his actions.

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

