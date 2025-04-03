Jose Mourinho allegedly physically attacked Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after Fenerbahce’s 2-1 loss in the Turkish Cup derby

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has chosen not to escalate the matter, calling Mourinho’s actions “not very elegant”

However, Galatasaray’s vice-president condemned Mourinho’s actions, calling for immediate sanctions

Jose Mourinho has found himself at the centre of controversy once again after allegedly attacking Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk following Fenerbahce’s 2-1 loss in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

The incident took place at Fenerbahce's home ground, the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, on Wednesday night, has sparked outrage within the Turkish football community.

Tensions flared after the final whistle as both managers interacted with match officials.

As Buruk turned away, Mourinho approached him from behind and appeared to pinch his nose, causing the Galatasaray coach to fall to the ground, covering his face, BBC reports.

The bizarre incident was caught on camera and quickly circulated on social media, leading to widespread criticism of the Portuguese tactician.

The fiery match, which saw Galatasaray triumph thanks to a brace from Victor Osimhen, ended chaotically as three players—Fenerbahce’s Mert Yandas and Galatasaray’s Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz—were sent off.

However, Mourinho’s antics after the match overshadowed the heated on-field action.

Galatasaray’s reaction and official statement

Galatasaray wasted no time in condemning Mourinho’s actions.

The club’s vice-president, Metin Ozturk, released a strongly worded statement accusing the Fenerbahce boss of unprofessional behaviour.

"Our manager Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him," Ozturk said.

"Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey? I believe that Fenerbahce’s management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does."

Okan Buruk downplays the incident

Despite the uproar, Buruk himself attempted to calm the situation in his post-match press conference, Daily Mail reports.

The Galatasaray manager, who previously played for the club before taking over as head coach in 2022, described the incident as unnecessary but not worth escalating.

"There was nothing between me and Mourinho," Buruk stated.

"He pinched my nose from behind. There was a slight scratch. Of course, it wasn’t a very nice or elegant thing to do. We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won’t exaggerate this issue, but it wasn’t a classy move."

Mourinho’s history of clashes with Galatasaray

This is not the first time Mourinho has had issues with Galatasaray.

Earlier in the season, after a goalless draw in the Turkish Super Lig, Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making racist remarks.

The Portuguese coach was subsequently handed a four-game suspension and fined £35,194 by the Turkish Football Federation.

Osimhen trolls Mourinho and Fenerbahce fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen delivered a stellar performance as he led Galatasaray to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup.

The Nigerian striker scored twice to propel The Lions into the semifinals, marking a historic win and afterwards trolled Mourinho and the Fenerbahce fanbase with his celebrations.

Osimhen, known for his fiery passion and charisma, celebrated Galatasaray’s victory in style with multiple backflips, a move widely seen as a taunt aimed at the home crowd.

