Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru are in the news one more time over their relationship

The Edo state lawmaker, in a bold move, made some significant changes on her social media shortly after actress Annie dropped her estranged husband’s surname

The manner in which Osawaru made the change online has spurred conflicting hot takes from fans and netizens

Nigerian music icon 2baba, also known as Innocent Idibia, and his rumoured new lover, Natasha Osawaru, have sparked curiosity about their relationship and potential marriage plans following a recent development.

A report circulating online revealed that Natasha has made a significant change by dropping her father’s surname in favour of adopting the musician’s last name.

The Edo State lawmaker, who was previously known as Natasha Osawaru, now goes by Natasha IDIBIA on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters.

This move has caught attention as it seems to symbolise Natasha's growing connection to the African Queen’s hit maker.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia has finally spoken out amid the noise and commotion that have attended her crashed marriage with 2baba.

The entertainment icon returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos.

This has been taken as a sign of new beginnings, with many believing she will bounce back stronger. Recall that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues. Ever since the incident, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean.

Meanwhile, 2baba has been spotted with his new fiancé. In a recent development, Annie expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and supporters who have stood by her during difficult times.

She thanked those who have supported her emotionally and mentally, highlighting the importance of their love and encouragement.

However, what stood out in her post was how she addressed herself with a different surname, perhaps a symbolic act of moving forward after her reported struggles.

2baba’s new boo Natasha trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Honourable Wey no fit wait for wedding."

creat.ivezi wrote:

"Congratulations to the newest Mrs idibia as the old Mrs idibia drops her badge 😂😂😂😂this life is truly a pot of beans."

mercithegreat said:

"This one na Benin Judy,2face family is looking for him while this woman is busy updating her account😂another backyard marriage!"

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"She’s making Judy proud… The ministry of husband grabbing is moving!"

xom_mie said:

"It’s the capital letters for me."

am_melaninqueen wrote:

"Welcome to Idibia family.How many u wan born for us?."

mrsdebs_ said:

"I will never understand some women. The desperation is beyond me."

official_ifunanyam said:

"Give them time👍 all the people we know that snatched another woman’s husband, how did it end up eventually? No home is built on another woman’s tears."

ubigho_omena wrote:

"Side chicks and rush 😂😂😂😂😂 they are always eager to replace house wives."

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend. The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

