In an unexpected twist of events, Nigerian media personality Tolu Oniru, aka Toolz, has discredited claims about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's relationship with John Boyega

Recall that foreign media houses described the embattled cleric as a cousin to the international actor

In a new post, Toolz came forward to shed light on the situation, adding that they are not related in anyway

Nigerians were shocked to learn that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is unrelated by blood to Nigerian international movie star John Boyega.

This new development was brought to light by ace media personality Tolu Oniru, widely known as Toolz after mainstream media outlets publicized the news.

Toolz sheds light on Pastor Tobi's relationship with John Boyega. credit: @toolzo, tobiadegboyega, @johnboyega

According to Toolz, John never claimed the man and this publicity has stained his name, as many foreign media bodies associated them as families.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 4, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the overseer of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, whose ministry was closed over an alleged £1.87 million fraud, will likely be facing deportation.

This information travelled faster than light across social media, and Tobi has come forward to debunk such news while saying Nigerians should be proud of him, for serving in a country like the United Kingdom, which is known for bullying and all.

Toolz sheds light on Pastor Tobi's relationship with John Boyega. credit: @toolzo

Meanwhile, Toolz warmed the hearts of many Nigerians and her fans on social media after she and her husband were all loved up in an adorable video.

Toolz, who is married to a captain, Tunde Demuren got flown by her husband for the first time in 10 years.

Their video melted the hearts of many, who showed them with sweet messages. Tunde's colleagues were excited to have his wife on board as they flew to Abuja.

UK Tribunal orders Pastor Tobi's deportation

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government.

According to reports circulating social media, Pastor Adegboyega will likely be deported from the United Kingdom.

The man of God's parish, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

