Heartwarming videos from skit maker Kamo State's wedding in Lagos state have emerged on social media

Kamo State, who was excited to be a married man, was seen showing his fun side in different videos from the colourful event

Kamo State's colleague Erekere, who was also part of the groomsmen, however, spurred reactions from Nigerians

Popular skit maker and content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Esther Olamide in a colourful event that took place in Lagos state on Wednesday, December 4.

The wedding comes a few days after Kamo State and his new wife flooded their social media timelines with colourful pre-wedding pictures.

Videos from skit maker Kamo State's wedding. Credit: kamostate/thepastorpikin

One of the videos from the event showed Kamo State posing with his groomsmen, which included his colleague and skit maker Pastor Pikin, aka Erekere. Erekere is known for funny videos in which he steals from unsuspecting victims.

Another video showed an excited Kamo walking by the poolside, rocking a flowing Agbada.

One of the highlights from Kamo's wedding was the moment a guest asked Erekere if their possessions were safe around him. The skit maker, who wore a smile, assured the guest in the video.

Recall that Kamo State trended when he was seen crying during his proposal to his new wife.

Watch video of Kamo State and his groomsmen at his wedding below:

Watch video of Kamo State posing by a poolside:

Watch video from Kamo's engagement below:

See more videos below

Watch video of Erekere and a guest at Kamo State's wedding in Lagos below:

Reactions on Erekere's presence at Kamo's wedding

Read the comments below:

shaddyperry:

"Keep ring and money very well as erekere don reach venue early."

nikkyporsh101:

"Make erekere sha no help bride and groom pack money."

famousgirl237:

"Erekere!!! Make ring no lost o."

omololu_t:

"Haaa haaa haaa ...erekere be careful ooooo iyawo wa o ni sonu ooo ehn ehn."

ibk__126."

"Erekere make bride no lost for there today oo."

Erekere goes for therapy session

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Erekere made headlines after he was featured on Bimbo Ademoye's therapy skit.

Erekere, who acted as a pilferer ended up stealing from Bimbo in the funny video

"I love how innocent Erekere looks all the time and how he ends up returning the stolen things," a fan wrote.

