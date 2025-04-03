Alax Evalsam, the viral fish pie seller who was helped by content creator Nons Miraj has resurfaced online in old pics

Recall that the fish pie seller found himself entangled in controversy after he came forward to state that he was played

Old pictures of him working as a Master of ceremony have now surfaced online as fans shared their opinions

Fish pie seller turned content creator Alax Evalsam has made headlines after he resurfaced on social media in old photos.

The viral seller became a topic of conversation during his online brouhaha with Nons Miraj, who helped him get a better life.

Photo of Fish Pie seller Alax working as an MC surfaces online. Credit: @fish_pie_king

Source: Instagram

While he has now settled in a catering school, an old post of Fish pie emerged on social media. In the post, he was dressed in a black suit with attachment on his hair.

It appeared that he was working as a master of ceremony in the said video as it was taken in an open area, that seemed like an ongoing event.

The pictures got people talking and asking if there is any type of job that Alax has not done for money.

See the pictures here:

Sometime in February, Legit.ng reported that Fishpie seller Alax Evalsam debuted a new look as he marked his birthday.

Alax Evalsam, who showed off his new shop, also shared how he was surprised by a trumpeter on his birthday.

However, Alax Evalsam's new look has stirred reactions from his fans and followers as many taunted him.

Alax's throwback ignites mixed reactions

Read some reactions below:

@yomideee__ said:

"Lucky udu never post am yet, there’s still hope 😂."

@okm_herbal said:

"It's really a pity but a great lesson to others whom opportunity will meet. Don't miss it or misuse it at all!"

@donwaldo_ said:

"Film am well well. Film that thing wey e carry for head. Film the shoe. Oya cut the kamera."

@adedamola_tomi said:

"He carry mop for head😂."

Fish Pie seller ignites conversations online as old post emerges. Credit: @fish_pie_king

Source: Instagram

@watermelonshuga._ said:

"The quickest downfall of any content creator I have ever seen 😐. He misused all opportunities and second chances given to him."

@official_pearlx said:

"Jack of all trades abi Wetin be the English sef."

@maya__elixir said:

"The way Nigerians moved on from him eeh ,na him cause Wetin Dey do am now cos the guy don suppose go far 😒."

@beebs_amala said:

"You think say to find money easy??? 😂 him go soon do ashawo sef as I dey see so."

@__micky0021 said:

"Gehgeh don use him glory 😂💔 Make Lucky udu sha no post ham 😂💔."

Fish Pie seller Alax Evalsam becomes baker

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the young hawker who went viral months back, Fish Pie King, has become a baker after he abandoned hawking.

A video of the former fish pie seller’s first attempt at baking his birthday cake made the rounds on social media.

Several netizens reacted to the viral video by rating the fish pie seller’s work and giving him tips on what to do better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng