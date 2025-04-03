Heavily pregnant Nollywood actress Judy Austin sparked another round of conversation on social media after she shared a new post

The soon-to-be mum of three shared a touching post, where she directed a message to her unborn child

She also eulogized her man, Yul Edochie while at it, giving netizens more to talk about in light of the juju rumours flying around

Nigerian social media users were not surprised to see Judy Austin churn out another round of praises for her beloved husband Yul Edochie.

The actress and second wife of the actor went online to share a message to her unborn child, while also hailing Yul.

Recall that Yul's junior colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, accused Judy of putting Yul in a bottle and controlling his life and affairs.

Reacting to this, Judy decided to pour her heart out to her unborn child and says sweet words about her loving husband.

She wrote:

"Dear Baby Bump, While I'm carrying you, your dad is carrying all of us. He makes sure I have everything I need, even when he's tired. He's been my rock through every emotional moment and every craving."

"He's taking care of not just me, but our whole little family. He's making this journey so much easier and more beautifulfon both of us. We're so lucky to have him, and I know he's going to be an incredible dad to you, love mum."

"ISI MMILI JI OFOR @yuledochie I can’t imagine life without you my Love❤️❤️❤️We’re so BLESSED ❤️❤️❤️💎💎💎."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Judy Austin's post

Read some reactions below:

@de_tofcookie said:

"Juju you're not pregnant, no be you i see for Patcalis hotel for Obosi? When you went to visit your parent in umuoji? You're even on low cut and could not even pay that man that washed your car. madam rest."

@onyeka6387 said:

"God abeg ooo, on another person’s husband."

@simply_christine said:

"This is her platform if you don’t like her posts unfollow."

@houseoflala_fashion said:

"Congratulations 🎉 we love you both❤️❤️❤️❤️keep shining 🌟 and winning 🙌enemies go continue to cry 😭."

@latoyathestylist said:

"They are always looking for attention no more content 😂😂😂."

@mboneyoh said:

"Judy Austin Yul Edochie you are the envy of many women and you are every man's dream. Sweet soul."

@miss_airlaa said:

"Soo the ones wey u born fr obasi no deserve all this write up."

@unaexcelentenfermera said:

"On top prosthetic bump, the hunger is real for real!"

@onomeslaw said:

"God protect my husband from this type of lady and protect my daughters and sons husbands and wives to be from these types of people in Jesus Christ Name AMEN. Judy is évíĺĺ for doing this on someone's else husband. Olorun maje."

@teekay3904 said:

"Husband snatchers are sweet on their mouth. They surely know how to keep their stolen possessions."

@ritaeva167 said:

"Judy rest,you are NOT Pregnant🤣🤣🤣🤣just rest.I saw you today,you nor get belle."

Yul Edochie shares feelings about Judy Austin

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian movie superstar Yul Edochie had the attention of many online as he spoke on the effect his second wife Judy Austin has on him.

This came days after his junior colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, accused Judy of putting Yul in a bottle.

The filmmaker, in a post, spoke on the importance of having her beside him as he showed off her pregnancy.

