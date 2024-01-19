More videos from Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi's traditional wedding have emerged on social media

The Nollywood actor's best friend Bimbo Ademoye and skit maker Layi Wasabi were part of his groomsmen as they rocked the white outfit

Bimbo, who shared a video of her and the actor, left many gushing after she revealed she was his best man

It is a moment of celebration in the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood as Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi tied the knot traditionally on Friday, January 19.

The couple, who hosted a denim-themed cocktail party on Thursday, January 18, to commemorate their wedding eve, were spotted in traditional attire in videos that have emerged online.

Bimbo Ademoye celebrates with Kunle Remi. Credit: @bimboademoye

Bimbo Ademoye as Kunle Remi's best man

The Nollywood actress, who has since bonded with Kunle after their role on Anikulapo, was present as her colleague tied the knot traditionally.

Bimbo was spotted in a video rocking a white agabda with Kunle, she expressed excitement at how Kunle Remi was finally hitched.

The actress also revealed she played the role of the actor's best man.

She wrote in a caption of the video:

"My brother is hitched !!. Best man duties . I’m so happy right now . . Thank you God for such a beautiful day."

See her post below:

Below is another video of skit maker Layi Wasabi alongside other groomsmen with Kunle Remi

People react to Bimbo Ademoye's video with Kunle Remi

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

omonioboli:

"My cuties God bless you Bimbo congratulations to the new couple:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Arolake will do anything for Saro Hun hun what a love."

tiwasmiles:

"So lovely to see my 2 favs❤️❤️❤️congrats Kunle. Get ready to pay it forward with Maid of honour duties for Bimbo ooo."

mac360_gadgets:

"He get mind to marry, invite you still make you best man ? BLOCK HIM."

Kunle Remi's wife issues warning

Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, sent a message to Nigerian ladies with romantic feelings for her husband.

In a clip, Tiwi was spotted with Kunle Remi's friend as they bantered about the actor being off the market.

In another clip, Tiwi was heard praying to God to send lovely partners to those crushing on her husband as he was officially hers.

