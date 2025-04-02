3 Nigeria-Eligible Players NFF Must Convince to Help Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup Qualifier
- Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier hangs in the balance with four games left
- The Super Eagles’ weaknesses in key areas were exposed during the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe
- The Nigeria Football Federation has work to do in convincing players to switch national before September
The Nigeria Football Federation has the big task of convincing some foreign-born players to switch nationalities and help Nigeria before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier resumes in September.
Nigeria beat Rwanda in Kigali before drawing Zimbabwe in Uyo during the two qualifier games in March, leaving the country’s chances of qualifying for the tournament in the balance.
The two games proved that Nigeria have weaknesses in most departments in the pitch, which needs urgent addressing before the qualifier games against Rwanda and South Africa in September.
September's games will either give the Super Eagles the chance to fight on or effectively end their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Legit.ng looks at four foreign-born players the NFF must convince to help the team.
Dual national players NFF must convince
Tosin Adarabioyo
The NFF have been in active pursuit of the defender for many years, particularly during his time at Fulham, before making a switch down the street to join London neighbours Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.
At 27, he could step in for Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who took responsibility for his lapses in defence, which cost Nigeria the victory over Zimbabwe in Uyo. He heightened rumours around him last year after sharing pictures on his X page captioned Odogwu.
Lesley Ugochukwu
One of the concerns for Nigeria during the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe was the lack of defensive midfielders who sit to protect the defence. Bar Wilfred Ndidi, other Nigerian midfielders are central and attacking midfielders.
Chelsea star Lesley Ugochukwu, who was linked to Super Eagles in the past, is one of the ideal candidates to solve this problem, and he is reportedly open to playing for Nigeria even though he still plays for France youth teams.
Ethan Nwaneri
Nigeria lacks wingers who can make things happen from their position- no disrespect to first-choice stars Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon, as they struggle to infuse creativity into the team and contribute significantly to goal-scoring.
According to Nigerian journalist Shina Oludare, the 17-year-old who is eligible to represent England and Nigeria will play for whichever country approaches him first, leaving the door open for the NFF to poach him.
Honourable mentions
Jacob Murphy
The Newcastle United winger is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, but according to OwnGoal Nigeria declined an initial approach, as he continues to wait for an England call-up at 30.
Carney Chukwuemeka
Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka was not named in the main list because he is similar to most of the current options, particularly Alex Iwobi, but he could boost the Eagles' options going forward.
Eric Chelle meets Ethan Nwaneri
Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle met Ethan Nwaneri in a bid to convince the Arsenal academy graduate to switch his international allegiance and represent Nigeria.
Chelle returned to Europe to continue consultations after the March international break, during which he won one and drew the other of his first two games.
