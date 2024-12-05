Jay Jay Okocha Scores Screamer in Novelty Match As African Legends Unite

Jay Jay Okocha joined other African football legends in a peace match inside the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, DRC

The Nigerian icon recreated his masterpiece, scoring from over 25 yards out, bringing back old memories

The charity match was organised as a symbol of unity and a tribute to the lives of African brothers who have passed away

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha netted a screamer as African football legends featured in a novelty match in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Okocha united with other legends from the continent, including Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo and Pascal Feindouno of Guinea.

It was a star-studded event featuring the likes of El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Taye Taiwo of Nigeria, Claude Makelele of France and Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o.

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates his goal alongside Emmanuel Adebayor. Photo: e_adebayor.

The football icons met President Felix Tshisekedi during the monumental peace match inside the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

This event was organised as a symbol of unity and a tribute to the lives of African brothers who had passed away.

The Varietes Club, a team of former legends, defeated the legends of the DRC 3-2, with Okocha grabbing a brace for the visitors while Mamadou Niang was also on the scoresheet for the guests.

Former Bolton Wanderers captain fired home a screamer from about 25 yards out to send the fans into the wilds.

At 51, Okocha has continued to show class. He was quite outstanding during the encounter, showcasing his mesmerizing skills and trickery.

Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor, who also graced the occasion, expressed delight to have been part of the exhibition game.

The former Arsenal striker wrote on Instagram:

"It was a true honour to stand alongside President Félix Tshisekedi during this monumental peace match in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Together, we reaffirm our commitment to peace and progress across the continent. Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership and vision for a united Africa

"A heartfelt thank you to all the legends and public figures whose presence made this event unforgettable."

Guinean journalist Djibril Farawa Toure told Legit.ng

It is a Peace match organized for the children of Goma, a locality in the DR Congo at war where the children have been moved to allow them to shelter from the war.

Ferdinand picks Okocha over Neymar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rio Ferdinand preferred Okocha's trickery to the skills of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The Man Utd legend says seeing the former Fenerbahce playmaker in the Premier League after making his name with Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG was great.

Jay Jay Okocha was sensational in the English top flight during his time with Bolton Wanderers.

