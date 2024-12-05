Jay Jay Okocha Scores Screamer in Novelty Match As African Legends Unite
- Jay Jay Okocha joined other African football legends in a peace match inside the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, DRC
- The Nigerian icon recreated his masterpiece, scoring from over 25 yards out, bringing back old memories
- The charity match was organised as a symbol of unity and a tribute to the lives of African brothers who have passed away
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha netted a screamer as African football legends featured in a novelty match in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Okocha united with other legends from the continent, including Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo and Pascal Feindouno of Guinea.
It was a star-studded event featuring the likes of El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Taye Taiwo of Nigeria, Claude Makelele of France and Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o.
The football icons met President Felix Tshisekedi during the monumental peace match inside the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
This event was organised as a symbol of unity and a tribute to the lives of African brothers who had passed away.
The Varietes Club, a team of former legends, defeated the legends of the DRC 3-2, with Okocha grabbing a brace for the visitors while Mamadou Niang was also on the scoresheet for the guests.
Former Bolton Wanderers captain fired home a screamer from about 25 yards out to send the fans into the wilds.
At 51, Okocha has continued to show class. He was quite outstanding during the encounter, showcasing his mesmerizing skills and trickery.
Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor, who also graced the occasion, expressed delight to have been part of the exhibition game.
The former Arsenal striker wrote on Instagram:
"It was a true honour to stand alongside President Félix Tshisekedi during this monumental peace match in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
"Together, we reaffirm our commitment to peace and progress across the continent. Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership and vision for a united Africa
"A heartfelt thank you to all the legends and public figures whose presence made this event unforgettable."
Guinean journalist Djibril Farawa Toure told Legit.ng
It is a Peace match organized for the children of Goma, a locality in the DR Congo at war where the children have been moved to allow them to shelter from the war.
Ferdinand picks Okocha over Neymar
Legit.ng earlier reported that Rio Ferdinand preferred Okocha's trickery to the skills of Brazilian superstar Neymar.
The Man Utd legend says seeing the former Fenerbahce playmaker in the Premier League after making his name with Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG was great.
Jay Jay Okocha was sensational in the English top flight during his time with Bolton Wanderers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng