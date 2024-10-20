Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel has finally wedded her lover, gospel artist, Peterson Okopi in a ceremony tagged Heaven on Earth

In the video, the bride was so emotional as she said her vow at the event which took place in an open space

Her colleague, Veekee James also shared a video where she was the maid of honour at the ceremony

Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, has finally done her white wedding with her lover, Peterson Okopi.

Legit.ng had reported that the designer had her traditional wedding on October 15th, 2024. The couple display their romantic side at the ceremony.

Fans gush over prudent and Peterson's wedding. Photo credit@prudent_gabriel/@veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The final part of the ceremony took place on Saturday, October, Oct 19 and video from the ceremony flooded the social media.

In the recording, the beautiful pride was crying as she made her vow at the altar. Her singer husband had to wipe her tears with his finger while they share a warm hug.

Video of the couple kissing at the open space where the ceremony took place was also sighted. Some celebrities including Nollywood actor, Stan Nze Veekee James were among the guests who stormed the occasion.

The fashion designer, who got married earlier this year, shared a lovely clip and announced that she was the maid of honour at her colleague's wedding.

See the post here:

What fans said about Prudent's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Prudent going emotional during her wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@that_akwa_ibomgirl:

"Na only her know wetin her eyes see."

@clintesy:

"Chei that kiss ehn."

@hairbyfirstlady:

"Veekee am waiting for your first daughter ahhh ahhh she go wear clothe."

@dr.somebi:

"This dress!!! Reminds me of Old London class!!! Loveeeettttt ."

@everywomansecret:

"Sha nor enter social media today oh, because eh, the cry go increase oh."

@amakanwnnk:

"You need to cry because nah only God know the Heart of men."

@itsnataliesniche:

"Style is always in trouble whenever Veekee shows up."

@ben_fabric_store:

"Veeekeeee I love d way u make your dress stand out from everyone else regardless of same colour fabric."

@chy_chy_nne:

"Afaaar. Came down ooo."

Neon Adeojo weds lover

Legit.ng had reported that the Christian music artiste who sang 'Eze Ebube' had wedded his lover in a colourful ceremony and pictures surfaced on social media.

The love birds have had both their civil marriage and traditional wedding, as their traditional wedding took place on Monday.

In one of the videos, the groom thanked his groom's men who showed up for his special day as he said it was time to take his bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng