BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her beau, Deji David Oyekanmi, have finally gotten legally married

The celebrity couple took their vows at a marriage registry in Lagos, and the snaps from the occasion went viral

Social media users reacted to Queen and Deji’s court wedding, with many of them wishing the couple well

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband, Deji David Oyekanmi, have finally made their union legal in a court of law.

Queen and Deji held their court wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 16, 2024, to the joy of many fans.

BBNaija star Queen and husband legally get married. Photos: @queenmercyatang, @iam_kingdaivid

Source: Instagram

A series of photos and videos of the couple during their court marriage made the rounds online.

In one of the clips, Queen and her husband were seen with big smiles on their faces as they signed their marriage registry with their family members in attendance as witnesses.

See the adorable video below:

Another snap showed Queen and her man sharing their first kiss as a legally married couple. The groom’s mother was spotted in the background with a big smile on her face as she watched the lovely display.

Recall that Queen caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media following their engagement.

See more photos and videos of the couple below:

Fans gush as Queen and husband hold court wedding

The court wedding ceremony between Queen Mercy Atang and her man, Deji David Oyekanmi, left many netizens gushing over them. Read some of their reactions below:

Debbyjahn2:

“When a man wants you, nothing would stop him.”

sweetness_jane_savage:

“He wan carry em wife japa so fast.”

Oluwawemimo_tosin:

“VDM in the mud congratulations baby girl ❤.”

kayanmata_wholesale_backup:

“A man that knows what he wants .”

notyourmate_:

“Japa next .”

mrzdinma.o:

“It’s the way the guys Mom was looking at the and smiling A wonderful Mom inlaw she’ll be.”

prettypeggy17:

“This marriage is nothing but God’s doing, when men think they’re in charge of your life , God shows up and say hey human am the Author and finisher of everything in this life, my darling queen your home is bless.”

patience_benny:

“Husband is happy , wife is happy , their families and Inlaws are happy .. online bad belle people can go to hell.”

zoesbeauty_makeupandmore:

“It's legal…thank you Jesus.”

cupcakee09:

“One union 98% of Nigerians supported ❤. This one go over last ❤❤. Wish you guys the best .”

meerah_cul:

“Don’t let your baby daddy stop you from finding your husband ..Stay woke in da streets…..Big braaaaaaaaaaah!.”

Source: Legit.ng