Families of the 16 hunters attacked and killed in the Uromi area of Edo state have shared their grief after the tragic incident

It was gathered that 6 out of the 16 northern hunters killed in Uromi were from the Toronkawa community in Kano state

Hadiza Muhammad, the wife of one of the victims, demanded justice, stating that they will not forgive those people who killed their husbands

Toronkawa, Kano state - Sadiya Sa'adu’s son, Haruna Hamidan, was among the 16 travellers attacked and killed for Uromi Edo state on March 27, 2025, on the way to Kano from Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Sadiya said her son is the person who takes care of the family after the death of his father.

6 out of the 16 hunters killed in Uromi were from the Toronkawa community in Kano state. Photo credit: @ansarvisuals

“He takes care of me and his siblings. Now, we don’t know how we’ll survive without him.”

Sadiya said she spoke with her son four days before the tragic incident when he sent money to her to get clothes for his child for the Sallah celebration.

Sadiya said it was through the community announcement that she got to know that hunters were in danger before they later told her that her son was dead.

She said their children are not thieves or criminals.

“Our children were not bad people. They have never stolen before; they are just hunters hustling to survive.”

As reported by BBC Pidgin, 6 out of the 16 victims were from the Toronkawa community in Kano state.

Victims from Toronkawa communty

Abdulkadir Umar – Left two wives and a mother behind

Zaharaddeen Tanko – Left wife and four children

Haruna Hamidan – Left wife and four children

Usaini Musa – Left two wives and two children

Abdullahi Harisu – Just git married four months ago.

Ya'u Umaru & Abubakar Ado – They are both bachelors

" He left me with three children" – Hadiza Muhammad

Hadiza said she spoke with her husband on the same day he was killed, stating that he called to ask for prayer.

“He told me that they were on their way and that I should pray for him. I never heard from him again after that call.”

She said that around 4:00 p.m., some people informed them about an accident but didn’t tell him it was an attack.

“They later came to tell us that some people killed them. Since that time, I’ve never gotten myself. We will not forgive them. We pray that God will punish the people that killed our husbands.

"My husband was a good man. He does everything to make us happy."

“How they murdered Kano-bound passengers in Edo”

Legit.ng earlier reported that a truck driver who survived the lynching of 16 travelers in Edo state refuted claims that the attack was related to a tribal clash, insisting the vigilante group should be held responsible.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were accused of being kidnappers and attacked by a vigilante group.

The driver, who was initially detained by the police alongside two others, later discovered that the mob had brutally killed all 16 passengers.

