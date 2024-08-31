Actor Yhemo Lee is tying the nuptial not on Saturday, August 31, and it is an opportunity for him to show how much he loves his bride, Tayo

The groom was dressed in Agbada while his bride rocked a sassy traditional outfit that made her look glamorous

However, some netizens complained about their choice of colours and how they could have done better with the outfits

Nollywood actor and socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, was in an ecstatic mood as he married his bride, Tayo, on Saturday, August 31, in an exquisite ceremony in Lagos.

Yhemo Lee and his wife look lovely for their wedding. Image credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

The groom rocked a trendy Agbada and blended it with sunglasses and black shoes. He also complemented his attire with a beaded necklace.

On her part, the bride wore a magnificent pink outfit which she combined with a gorgeously tied 'gele' and accessories.

The couple smiled at each other as they moved their bodies calmly to singer Tosin Martin's wedding song, Olo Mi.

While some fans observed how Yhemo Lee was looking at his wife's backside, others complained about the couple's choice of colours.

Watch the video of Yhemo Lee and his wife below:

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's wedding video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Yhemo Lee's first wedding video below:

@vanchizzy:

"I love their wedding colours. For those wey no understand am, it's not for you to understand. Congratulations to them."

@ysabels_place_femcare_:

"I no too understand their wedding colors, e no rhyme but them fine. Congrats."

@the_detoun:

"Yemolee and this yansh ehn."

@nurse.alagbo:

"Am I the only one who thinks their outfits are always boring? Emabinu o."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Yhemolee is obsessed with his wife bum bum."

@dukieesjewelry:

"His focus is on the background of the bride."

Yhemo Lee and wife release pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee was preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and had released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding was expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans could not wait for it to hold.

