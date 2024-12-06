In the world of entertainment, one thing is for certain: scandals unfold and eventually become hot topics on social media

The year 2024 is wrapping up, and we sure did experience a couple of those in the entertainment scene

The likes of VDM, Egungun, and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, to mention a few, made the list of celebs who gave the internet a major shake

While the world of celebrities can seem classy and luxurious, they have silent battles that go public and then escalate into full-blown scandals.

One minute, they are being celebrated across social media; the next, it's one gbasgbos or the other. It's like the unending turmoil that comes with the celebrity package—a typical case of buy one, get one free. While many thrive in scandals, others fall prey by extension.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Egungun, and others sparked controversy in 2024. Credit: @tiwasavaga, egungun, tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

As we wrap up 2024, Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebrities who dominated internet conversations for controversial reasons in the year.

1. Egungun's went viral

Who would have thought that a day would come when Nigerians would turn their backs on Egungun, the popular content creator notable for interviewing BBL ladies? A few days ago, Posh Otah, the wife of Egungun, took to social media to reveal that someone was blackmailing her with a video of her husband in a compromising state.

She explained that the video was originally meant to be sent privately to her by her husband but somehow got leaked. Eventually, the video surfaced online, triggering a wave of reactions from social media users.

2. Pastor Tobi faces deportation amid fraud allegations

Over the past 24 hours, Pastor Tobi has been a nonstop trending topic, fuelled by the controversy surrounding his deportation drama. Tobi Adegboyega, the overseer of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, whose ministry was reportedly shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud, has spoken out amid news of his impending deportation

He came forward to debunk the news, adding that Nigerians should be proud of him.

3. Bobrisky's case with EFCC

Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, got called out by VDM shortly after his release from prison. The activist alleged that Bobrisky did not serve his supposed six-month prison term and shared a call recording where the crossdresser detailed all that transpired.

In the alleged recording, Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining, among other things, how he allegedly paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission N15 million to clear his money laundering case.

He was also re-arrested several times after this for one reason or another.

4. VDM's appearance before the House of Reps

Social media activist Vincent Otse Martins appeared at the National Assembly amid Bobrisky and the EFCC saga for the joint committee investigating allegations of corruption against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Correctional Services.

This came after VDM initially accused the EFCC of collecting bribes from Bobrisky to clear his name and avoid prison term.

5. Chidimma Adetshina saga

Before her feat as the 1st runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe, Chidimma Adetshina made headlines after being kicked out of the Miss SA beauty pageant.

Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria held out an invitation to the beauty queen after she was compelled to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant following bullying from the country's indigenes.

6. Davido's controversial comment about Nigeria

Recently, Davido was almost crucified for claiming Nigeria's economy was in "shambles" and advising people abroad not to come home. This happened while he was invited to an international podcast. He said the economy was messy, and people should not consider returning home.

The Afrobeat star's comment angered some Nigerians, who wasted no time hitting back at him.

7. Tiwa Savage criticised over outfit

Nigerian comedian Klintoncod Ekene Clinton Egbuna slammed Tiwa Savage over her dress. Tiwa Savage was spotted at an event recently with her son Jamil, which she attended in braless.

On seeing this, the comedian dropped his hot takes on X, adding that the music star's fit showed insecurity.

This is not the first time Tiwa has been criticised for her outfits. Recently, Portable released a song dedicated to the singer after she posted a photo in a cropped top and thong.

8. Veekee James and her hubby

For every piece of content Veekee James posts, she creates controversy. Many social media users believe she should tone down showcasing her marriage online, but their advice seems to fall on deaf ears each time.

The designer has mentioned several times that she has no plans to stop creating such content with the love of her life, Femi Atere.

9. Wizkid dragged Davido on Twitter

Wizkid sparked controversies a couple of times in 2024, but the one that topped the list for netizens was using social media to drag his rival Davido and his family. It began after the duo picked the same day (October 1, 2024) to make a huge announcement.

Davido dropped a teaser for his song Awuke, which seemingly triggered Wizkid. In response, Wizkid openly criticised the track and dragged him on social media for days.

Pastor Tobi’s fans & friends raise over £1m

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared that reports of his deportation over alleged fraud have turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

The Nigerian-UK-based cleric shared a fun video of himself and his crew and shared the whopping amount his companies have raised in the last 24 hours.

This came after the pastor debunked his reported deportation to Nigeria.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng