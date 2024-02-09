Veekee James and her husband Femi have continued to give their fans more couple goals as they tie the nuptial knot

For their traditional wedding, they were adorned in blue exquisite attires that spoke elegance and showed off their beauty

Fans of the couple have not had enough of them as they continue to dish out new styles daily to the admiration of many

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, is basking in the euphoria of being a wife as she continues to post new photos from their traditional wedding.

Veekee James, husband adorn blue Yoruba trad outfit for wedding. Image credit: @veekeejames/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She and her husband, Femi, rocked a gorgeous blue outfit for their memorable day and they were a cynosure of eyes. Veekee wore a blue dress that snatched her waist so much that it became quite smaller.

Her blue 'gele' complemented her dress which had red designs on it. She also held a red purse which did further justice to her outfit. Femi did not disappoint as he looked takeaway in his blue Agbada with red designs, and a blue cap.

The bride shared the pictures of their outfits with the caption on Instagram:

"I can’t wait to say the final Yes to forever to the love of my life, my heart beat, my happiness, the one that completes me, my joy, my everything, my peace! @femi_bd."

Check out the couple's attires in the slides below:

Fans awed at the couple's outfits

Several fans of the couple dropped some comments on the bride's post. Check out some of them below:

@melchiorfashion:

"There’s still a final yes? At the point the awwwnnnn have finished truly."

@ibilolaolowookere:

"Your sense is really for fashion! #fashionsense congratulations."

@officialgeevty:

"I'm literally stalking your page. I am waiting on that wedding dress."

@niniolaibrahim_:

"She looks like a Barbie."

@tokemakinwa:

"Stunning baby."

@zeeliciousfoods:

"We are all set for tomorrow!! I can’t wait to celebrate with you!"

Veekee spends millions on wedding shoes, bags

Legit.ng earlier repored that Veekee's wedding has been the talk of the town for over a week now, and she spent a good amount of money to look good for her memorable day.

She spent thousands of dollars on her intro, civil, and traditional wedding shoes, bags, and outfits, which got her fans drooling over her.

When it comes to high taste, Veekee has it, and she flaunted it as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner, Femi.

Source: Legit.ng