Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke sure knows how to mesmerise his fans with adequate attention and spectacle amid his wedding buzz

A video making the rounds online updated netizens on the next of the wedding as the musician was seen driving to his event venue

Davidoe got many in their feeling after he stopped on the way and came down from his car to greet a crowd of his fans cheering him even as it was drizzling

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido melted hearts amid his wedding ceremony at Harbour Point Lagos today.

Davido was spotted in his convoy as they drove to the venue when he stopped on the road to greet a crowd of young men and women within his event’s premises.

Davido greeted fans while on his way to his wedding venue. Credit: @davido



The Unavailable hitmaker came down from his Maybach, regardless of the rain that was falling to cheer the massive crowd that surrounded his car before he continued his journey.

Legit.ng reported that after videos of the wedding’s interior decor went viral on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the hall’s interior was decorated with a mix of white and gold colours.

Several white and gold chairs surrounded the decorated white tables, and lovely chandeliers hanging from the ceiling were already adorned with gold drapes and white flowers.

Davido’s video sparks reactions



gabbyseiless:

"Coming from an Fc, More love less ego, positive vibes only. This is beautiful."

starrybeo:

"See as Nigeria dey happy like sey today na public holiday."

bebeto_cityrock:

"See as everybody happy for Nigeria today because of Davido’s wedding E don tey wey we experience this kind of happiness and love."

occasionalmandy:

"Online in-laws our dress code is pepper red, envy green with hypertension yellow."

ak.com_comedy_:

"Some fc fans just dey here dey observe... Una mind no go touch ground seh."

joyeremise:

"D kind of level and love wen we get for u even u self nor go understand."

oluchukwu_____:

"Make Davido just apply for presidency..the love is extra."

geraldsnaps:

"Awwww,see how happy he looks......I just dey smile like mumu."

Cubana Chiefpriest serves warning to uninvited celebs

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

Source: Legit.ng