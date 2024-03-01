Marie Bliss, wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss looked stunning as she dressed up in four attires for her wedding

She first turned up in a blue and brown dress, which gave her a simple but classy look, and she combined it with the right accessories

For her other appearances, she showed her sense of fashion and also rocked her signature natural hair

The traditional wedding of popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss saw his wife Marie Wiseborn slaying in different gorgeous outfits. She is known for her simplicity and she brought it all out on display during her special day.

Moses Bliss' wife Marie Wiseborn look lovely in her different trad outfits. Image credit: @mosesbliss, @josh2funny/Instagram

For her first appearance, she wore a blue and brown dress. To complement her outfit, she wore brown shoes and held a stylish hand fan.

She did not wear any necklace as she packed her natural hair upward. Her husband wore his Ibibio-themed outfit, with red coral beads on his wrist and neck. Both of them danced excitedly as one of the singer's song was played at the occasion.

Check out Marie's blue and brown dress in the video below

For her second look, she wore a gown and tied a colourful kente wrapper around her shoulder. She spiced her outfit with coral beads on her wrists, ankles, neck, and head. Her bridesmaids were with her as she danced and greeted her guests.

She also wore a red and gold dress and a 'gele' which some people felt was too simple for the big occasion.

Her last outfit was a shining pink and orange dress which she complemented with silver earrings and bangles. She also gave the vote of thanks at the beautiful event.

Reaction to Moses and Marie's wedding

Several fans of Moses Bliss and his wife Marie reacted to the video of the bride giving out the vote of thanks. Check out some of their comments below:

@flashybee:

"Once you marry a smart, intelligent, well mannered and well spoken woman, you won’t be scared to put her in charge."

@l.u.c.y.16:

"See me for my bed saying you are welcome my darling, like say dem invite me."

@_ndifreke_:

"She speaks so well."

@sommyclassicalsommy:

"She speaks so eloquently. Very pleasing to the ear."

@mercyosazuwa_:

"Before the end of this year, I will get married to the absolute love of my Life."

@real_sivitim:

"This is how you know a man that loves his wife without boundaries… he lets her shine."

@mimilake7474:

"Finally the fight between Nigeria and Ghana jollof is over."

@percyhairline:

"She is so graceful."

@simplyasteri:

"Beautiful bride but dem suppose arrest the person that tied that head gear."

@officialamarah:

"Person wey tie this gele suppose sleep for prison tonight."

@iamkachi_n:

"Since December single people never drink water drop cup. Cute couple."

@beautybyrmd:

"Since we entered this year, all Saturdays are for one pepper or the other. God will help us." beautiful couple."

