Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele Dance, Odunlade Makes Money Rain As Celebs Storm Kamo State’s Wedding
- More videos from skit maker Kamo State's wedding in Lagos have emerged online as celebrities turned up for him
- Nollywood stars like Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, and Adeniyi Johnson, among others, were part of the celebs that stormed the event in style
- A clip showed Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo showing their dance moves, while another video showed Odunlade Adekola making money rain at the party
Skit maker and content creator Kamo State's wedding to his wife Esther Olamide was studded by celebrities in the entertainment industry who turned on to show support for the couple.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kamo State became a married man on Wednesday, December 4, in a colourful event in Lagos.
Nollywood was represented, as Odunlade Adekola, Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Adeniyi Johnson, and Iya Gbogan were among the industry bigwigs who graced the event.
Skit makers Kiekie, Erekere, and Woli Agba, among others, also turned up to show support for their colleague Kamo State at his wedding.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele's dance moves
The bond between the Nollywood actresses at the party caught attention as a video showed when they arrived together.
Another video showed Funke and Iyabo on the dance floor.
Video of Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele on dance floor:
Watch a video of Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo below:
Below is a video of Odunlade Adekola making money rain on Iyabo Ojo
Watch a video of Adeniyi Johnson and Odunlade at Kamo State's wedding below:
Kiekie spotted at Kamo State's wedding below:
Watch the moment Iya Gbokan arrived at Kamo State's wedding below:
Reactions to videos from Kamo State's wedding
Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens gushed about the sweets moments, read them below:
tontolofabrics:
"Caterer had better serve her correct food with plenty meats."
tolatee007:
"This is lovely . Queen mother you are loved by everyone."
doyin_haastrup_olatokunbo:
"This is beautiful! See me blushing."
mofaitty135's profile picture
"Why this video dey sweet me for belle me sef dey dance for here 🫶fun won ni pressure."
flakkyijaya1:
"Who God has blessed."
Kamo State cries during proposal
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kamo State trended in the media over videos from his romantic proposal to his wife.
A clip showed the moment the skit maker was seen crying.
"Why two of them come dey cry? Abi dem no wan leave SINGLE street?" a netizen asked.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng