More videos from skit maker Kamo State's wedding in Lagos have emerged online as celebrities turned up for him

A clip showed Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo showing their dance moves, while another video showed Odunlade Adekola making money rain at the party

Skit maker and content creator Kamo State's wedding to his wife Esther Olamide was studded by celebrities in the entertainment industry who turned on to show support for the couple.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kamo State became a married man on Wednesday, December 4, in a colourful event in Lagos.

Celebrities grace Kamo State's wedding.

Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele's dance moves

The bond between the Nollywood actresses at the party caught attention as a video showed when they arrived together.

Another video showed Funke and Iyabo on the dance floor.

Reactions to videos from Kamo State's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens gushed about the sweets moments, read them below:

"Caterer had better serve her correct food with plenty meats."

"This is lovely . Queen mother you are loved by everyone."

"This is beautiful! See me blushing."

"Why this video dey sweet me for belle me sef dey dance for here 🫶fun won ni pressure."

"Who God has blessed."

Kamo State cries during proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kamo State trended in the media over videos from his romantic proposal to his wife.

A clip showed the moment the skit maker was seen crying.

"Why two of them come dey cry? Abi dem no wan leave SINGLE street?" a netizen asked.

