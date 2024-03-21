Nigerian Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican fiancee, Ashley White, have been legally married for almost three months but kept it away from the media

Recall that the kingdom lovebirds made waves recently after they shared their pre-wedding pictures online

The recent update about their quiet court wedding spurred several interesting takes from Nigerians

Nigerian gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his Jamamcian wife Ashley White took netizens aback with news that they had been legally married since January this year.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the latest kingdom couple shook the internet by releasing their pre-wedding pictures on March 19.

Theophilus Sunday and wife's court wedding pictures trend Credit: @bellanaija, @theopiliussunday

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, recent updates disclosed that Theophilus and his beau had done their court marriage and kept it away from the media until now.

Pictures sighted by Legit.ng on Bella Naija Weddings revealed that “The lovebirds completed their civil wedding back in January of this year.”

See the pictures below:

Nigerians react to Theophilus Sunday’s court wedding

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

patzy5050:

"The girl Is more sophisticated and classy than him.. all this Nigeria men like soft landing."

lashedbyad:

"But they don marry since last month nahhh he only decided to post it now, if u check the wife page u will see what I’m saying."

abics_ibukunoluwa:

"Am I the only one who wants to see the location of the registry in the background so bad ."

adekunlerealty:

"Dey release the pictures small small from where you don hide am. We go still do awwn for them."

uyimeabasii_:

"You can only see what they allow you to see love it."

babyeverythingshop:

"These guys have been married since February! No Wonder."

dames_asookeL

"Super gorgeous couple..love their beautiful chemistry. God does all things well."

Fashion police comes for Theophilus Sunday’s bae

Ashley White, the Jamaican fiancée of the Nigerian gospel artist was called out over her pre-wedding photoshoot.

A lady on X, formerly Twitter, noted that Theophilus' boo's clothing was inappropriate for the wife of a gospel musician and chastised her for it.

