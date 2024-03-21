“No Wonder”: Moments From Theophilus Sunday and Wife’s Court Wedding in January Cause Stir
- Nigerian Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican fiancee, Ashley White, have been legally married for almost three months but kept it away from the media
- Recall that the kingdom lovebirds made waves recently after they shared their pre-wedding pictures online
- The recent update about their quiet court wedding spurred several interesting takes from Nigerians
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his Jamamcian wife Ashley White took netizens aback with news that they had been legally married since January this year.
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the latest kingdom couple shook the internet by releasing their pre-wedding pictures on March 19.
Meanwhile, recent updates disclosed that Theophilus and his beau had done their court marriage and kept it away from the media until now.
"Not decent": Theophilus Sunday's Jamaican fiancée' gets roasted by fashion police over her dress style
Pictures sighted by Legit.ng on Bella Naija Weddings revealed that “The lovebirds completed their civil wedding back in January of this year.”
See the pictures below:
Nigerians react to Theophilus Sunday’s court wedding
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
patzy5050:
"The girl Is more sophisticated and classy than him.. all this Nigeria men like soft landing."
lashedbyad:
"But they don marry since last month nahhh he only decided to post it now, if u check the wife page u will see what I’m saying."
abics_ibukunoluwa:
"Am I the only one who wants to see the location of the registry in the background so bad ."
adekunlerealty:
"Dey release the pictures small small from where you don hide am. We go still do awwn for them."
uyimeabasii_:
"You can only see what they allow you to see love it."
babyeverythingshop:
"These guys have been married since February! No Wonder."
dames_asookeL
"Super gorgeous couple..love their beautiful chemistry. God does all things well."
Fashion police comes for Theophilus Sunday’s bae
Ashley White, the Jamaican fiancée of the Nigerian gospel artist was called out over her pre-wedding photoshoot.
A lady on X, formerly Twitter, noted that Theophilus' boo's clothing was inappropriate for the wife of a gospel musician and chastised her for it.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng