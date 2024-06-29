Global site navigation

Sharon Ooja’s Lavish Wedding Reception: Videos As Actress Shows Dance Moves, Giant Cake Stuns Fans
Nollywood

Sharon Ooja’s Lavish Wedding Reception: Videos As Actress Shows Dance Moves, Giant Cake Stuns Fans

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Fun videos from actress Sharon Ooja's lavish wedding reception have emerged on social media
  • A clip showed the moment the Nollywood actress and her bridesmaids entertained their guests with some impressive dance moves
  • Another video showed the bride and her groom, Ugo Nwoke, as they caught their giant wedding cake

After her stylish white wedding in Abuja, fun videos from Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja's reception party have emerged online.

Sharon, who married billionaire Ugo Nwoke, has been trending online since the start of her wedding preparations.

Sharon Ooja and hubby dance at wedding reception.
Sharon Ooja and husband cut cake at reception. Credit: @bellanaija
Source: Instagram

Several of the Nollywood star's colleagues, including Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson and Stan Nze, also graced the event

Below is a video of Sharon Ooja's lavish reception venue

Watch the moment Sharon and her bridesmaid showed their dance moves

Below is a video showing the moment Sharon Ooja and her husband cut their giant wedding cake

See another video from the reception below:

Sharon Ooja and her dad dancing at her wedding below:

Netizens react to videos from Sharon Ooja's wedding reception

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

jossyobed:

"When she said ODOGWU SILENCER now I know what she meant!!"

_oyiza:

"There’s Odogwu and there’s ODOGWU SILENCER!!!!. This Deco didn’t Ate, It DEVOURED!"

pookielee08:

"Poverty , you shall crumble…. This is heavenly."

mva_hair:

"The decor is extremely screaming LUXURY..I loveeeeeett"

thriftwithannie:

"Sharon and her Odogwu be making my eye turn on e own cos what in the name of beauri is this."

osyjane:

"So they used two months to plan all these, I shall not be poor o."

glomiko_baby:

"Odogwu silencer has silenced everybody."

emprexx_annie:

"Everything about Sharon's wedding is screaming luxuryyyyy."

bam_shey:

"When I think of ‘Celebrity wedding’, THIS! THIS is what I imagine! Everything about this wedding slayed."

Sharon Ooja gives her bridesmaids

Legit.ng also reported that the actress gave her bridesmaids goodie boxes.

Sharon, now Mrs Nwoko, appreciated them for playing significant roles in her life at different points in time.

The bride assured her minds of her everlasting love for them and promised their bond would never be broken.

Source: Legit.ng

