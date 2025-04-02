The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, has delivered its final judgement on allegations against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others

Pastor Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted of alleged racketeering, trafficking in persons

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Judge Irma Schoeman gave reason for acquitting Omotoso and the two females

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Cape Town, South Africa - Popular Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused have been acquitted of alleged racketeering, trafficking in persons, defilement, and sexual assault.

The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape in South Africa, acquitted Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

South African court acquits Timothy Omotoso and 2 others of human trafficking, sexual assault, etc. Photo credit: Eugene Coetzee/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Omotoso and the two females have been on trial for around eight years.

As reported by IOL, Omotoso is the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, and his co-accused were his assistants.

Judge Irma Schoeman took hours detailing evidence from the State, the complainants, and the defence.

Delivering the judgement, Judge Schoeman said:

"I am of the view that although there are aspects of the complainants that are unsatisfactory, I cannot find that their evidence is incredible. However, I cannot find that the evidence of the accused falls to be rejected as false either."

Schoeman added that the evidence of the defence was not properly tested with a fitting cross-examination by the prosecution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng